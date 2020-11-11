Britney Spears Rocks A Sports Bra For An Intense Boxing Session In Latest Instagram Video

Pop star Britney Spears surprised her 26.8 million Instagram followers with her most recent share, a short video in which she got her sweat on with the help of a personal trainer. The clip was filmed in her home gym, with a set of white double doors visible in the background as well as an elliptical machine. Twinkle lights with a purple glow added a hint of whimsy to the space, although the focal point remained Britney’s quick punches.

Britney showed off her fit figure in a pink sports bra that left her arms and shoulders exposed. The fabric clung to her curves before ending just an inch or so below her breasts, leaving her stomach on display as well.

She paired the revealing top with simple black pants that sat low on her hips and had a baggy fit, skimming over her sculpted stems without clinging too tightly. The bottoms appeared to have some kind of lettering down one leg, although Britney’s constant motion in the video made it hard to read exactly what was on the garment.

She finished the look with a pair of sneakers and pink boxing gloves, and had her hair pulled up in a messy bun with a few strands hanging loose to frame her face as she got her sweat on. Her trainer kept things simple, wearing black shorts and a gray T-Shirt as he and Britney circled around in the space.

In the caption of the post, Britney mentioned that in order to safely invite her personal trainer over for a workout session, she ensured that both of them had tested negative for COVID-19. Her audience absolutely loved the update, and the post racked up over 186,200 views within just 55 minutes of going live. It also received 2,186 comments from her audience in the same brief time span, as they raced to the comments section to shower her with compliments.

“Yes girl get it so glad to see you doing what you love,” one fan wrote.

“You look SO good!” another follower chimed in, including a clapping hands emoji.

“Queen of punches,” a third fan remarked.

“I could just cry right now! A video that is very much all Britney looking healthy, happy, and vibrant. I just love her so much,” another follower added.

Yesterday, as The Inquisitr reported, Britney shared another clip in which she rocked a pair of low-rise shorts and a revealing crop top. She also had a headband crafted from pink flowers atop her blond tresses, and mentioned in the caption that the update was the last from her “Just A Touch of Rose” series.