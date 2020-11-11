Jessica Simpson, 40, Glows As She Poses For Rare Selfie With Her Husband Eric Johnson

The mom of three stunned in a selfie with her man.

Jessica Simpson stunned in a new photo shared by her husband on Instagram — and it wasn’t even a glam shot.

In a new selfie shared to his social media page, Jessica’s husband, former NFL star Eric Johnson, snapped a pic as the two posed outside on a gorgeous sunny day.

Jessica, who turned 40 in July, was fresh-faced and dressed casually in a blue t-shirt and a head wrap as she leaned into her husband of six years and smiled for the camera. The singer, fashion designer, and mom of three had a youthful glow in the pic as the sun hit her face.

Eric wore a Bob Marley hoodie and a baseball cap with the Golden State Warriors logo on it as he captured the selfie in the couple’s massive California back yard.

The caption to the post was simple as Eric told his wife that he loved her.

But in the comments section, fans had plenty to say about the too-sweet snap. Some described the lovebirds, who married in 2014, as “couple goals.” Others said the two are “gorgeous” together.

“What a lucky man you are,” one commenter wrote to Eric.

“That’s so sweet!” another added of the pair.

“My favorite girl!” a third follower wrote of Jessica.

The photo, posted just to say “I love you,” marked a rare post of the two shared on Eric’s recently created social media page. The proud dad usually shares pics of his kids, Maxie Drew, Ace Knute, and Birdie Mae, and an occasional shot of his stunning wife.

While the photo was new to Eric’s page, it may not have been taken this week. Jessica posted a similar shot of the two back in May, in honor of the 10-year anniversary of the first time the couple met. In that snap, which can be seen here, the lovebirds were seen wearing the same outfits as they were rocking in the newly posted pics, although the print on Jessica’s shirt, the Led Zeppelin logo, could be more clearly seen in the older pic.

In the caption to the snap, Jessica gushed over the first time she laid eyes on the man she would eventually marry.

“I fell head over slippers in love with this perfect man 10 YEARS ago today!” she wrote. “By chance he knocked on my dreamy cottage door (sigh), I let him in and never let him leave. He is mine, I am his…forever. #MAY212010.”