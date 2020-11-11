Brazilian Model Bru Luccas Rocks Skimpy Bikini With Seashells Adorned To Her Chest

Bru Luccas has been flaunting her fit figure in a variety of skimpy swimsuits over the past few weeks, and her most recent post is no exception. The model and social media influencer took to her Instagram page on November 11 to share another sizzling snap that captured her in a bikini.

The image was snapped on the beach, where it looked to be a beautiful day. A geotag in the update indicated that Bru was in Cabo San Lucas, Baja California Sur. The background of the image was blurred, but a sandy beach and a glimmer of the ocean were able to be distinguished. Bru appeared in the center of the frame, turning her head to the side and closing her eyes. She placed her arms hear her sides and appeared to be taking a step forward for the photo op.

Bru rocked a skimpy crocheted bikini that highlighted her fit figure. On her upper-half, she rocked a traditional triangle top with tiny cups that left a large amount of cleavage and a tease of underboob in full view. It had a set of thin strings that were tight on her bronze shoulders, leaving her muscular arms on display. The swimsuit’s cups were adorned with white seashells, drawing even more attention to Bru’s ample assets. There was also a decent amount of space between the cups, making for an NSFW display that proved hard to be ignored.

Bru teamed her top with a set of matching bottoms with the same sexy fabric. The front was adorned with seashells while the sides had thin, stretchy straps that were tight on her hips, showing off her slender waist. Only a small amount of fabric covered Bru’s legs, leaving her shapely thighs entirely on display. The scanty look also allowed Bru to flaunt her rock hard abs.

She added a few accessories to match her beachside attire, including a shell necklace and a bracelet. She wore her long, brunette locks with a side part, and her hair tumbled messily over her shoulders and back.

In the update’s caption, Bru tagged a Med Spa and jokingly asked if it was summer yet. Fans have not been shy about showering the sizzling update with love, and it’s earned over 39,000 likes and 200-plus comments in a matter of minutes.

“U r just so hot,” one follower commented, adding a series of flames.

“Those abs tho, you are a true beauty babe,” a second social media user raved.

“What a lovely view,” a third fan pointed out with the addition of a sun.

“Wow,” one more exclaimed.