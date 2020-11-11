Nazanin Mandi Wears Low-Cut Corset-Style Top & High-Waisted Jeans For Latest Outfit Post

Nazanin Mandi took to Instagram to update fans with a number of new snapshots of herself in a stylish ensemble. The model is known for her outfit posts and made sure her most recent post got the attention it deserved.

Mandi, who is married to R&B singer Miguel, stunned in a white top that had a corset-style bodice while the rest was in the style of a blazer. The low-cut number displayed her decolletage and featured long sleeves. She paired the attire with high-waisted light blue jeans with a rip in the knee area. Mandi went barefoot for the occasion and painted her nails with a coat of polish. She accessorized herself with black sunglasses and painted her short nails with a coat of polish. Mandi styled her signature dark shoulder-length curly hair down for the pics.

The 34-year-old treated her followers to six images within one upload.

In the first shot, the former R U the Girl contestant was snapped sitting down on a silver chair with her legs parted open. She rested her arms on her upper thighs and gazed directly at the camera lens with a fierce expression.

In the next slide, Mandi rested her foot on tiptoes while na flashing a huge smile. She appeared to be looking over to her right while raising her arm.

In the third frame, Mandi took off her shades and gave the camera full eye contact.

In the tags, she credited Missguided for her attire and the photographer Emilynn Rose.

For her caption, she gave fans a code that will allow them to have a discount on the Missguided website.

In the span of 50 minutes, her post racked up more than 5,000 likes and over 100 comments, proving to be instantly popular with her 1.6 million followers.

“Cute and beautiful, sweetheart,” one user wrote, adding numerous hearts.

“You’re so beautiful Nazanin. Pure goals in every way,” another person shared.

“The casual look isn’t casual on you anymore… becomes classy,” remarked a third fan.

“you look so pretty mama!” a fourth admirer commented.

Making an impression on her loyal social media audience with her choice of fashion is nothing new for Mandi. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, she wowed in a silk lingerie nightdress that had lace detailing across the top and bottom. Mandi accessorized with small dangling earrings and a ring while decorating her nails with gold polish. The influencer opened up about the migraines she had been suffering from for three years due to a back injury.