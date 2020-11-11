‘The Challenge’ Star Undergoes Surgery After Getting Injured On Season 36 Final

Warning: This article reveals spoilers from Season 36 of The Challenge.

The Challenge has finished filming Season 36, with several cast members being disqualified along the way. A handful of contestants left during filming for reasons other than losing an elimination. The exact circumstances for these DQ’s will only be revealed when the show debuts later this year or early in 2021.

A few of the disqualifications are reportedly due to injury, with the competitors being unable to compete. One player who made it all the way to the final ended up coming in last because they sustained an injury. It looks like Kaycee Clark landed in fourth place in the final challenge after hurting her leg, possibly her knee. On November 11, she announced on her Instagram story that she was about to undergo surgery.

The Big Brother alum was wearing a hospital gown and facemask in the photo, where she threw up a peace sign to her followers.

“Surgery ready! LETS GOOOO!” she wrote.

A well-known Challenge gossip site on Instagram shared the photo of Kaycee to their timeline, which can be seen here.

Kaycee had also been spotted in a wheelchair after filming wrapped. She was being pushed by fellow Big Brother star Amber Borzotra as the pair hung out with Nany Gonzalez and Faysal “Fessy” Shafaat at an airport.

Monty Brinton / CBS

Season 36, rumored to be called Double Agents, was Kaycee’s second time appearing on a Challenge. She made waves as a rookie on Total Madness, which aired earlier this year. Not only did she have major drama with Bayleigh Dayton, but she also made the final as a freshman. This is a feat not easily achieved on the hit MTV series, but Kaycee is proving herself as a force to be reckoned with on the show moving forward.

Just how serious her injury is remains to be seen. Her surgery and rehabilitation could put her out of commission for quite some time, making her unable to participate in future tapings of the series. There is no word on production for a forthcoming season, but the program traditionally takes three to four months off before assembling a new cast.

Some other cast members who reportedly were injured on Double Agents include Nicole Zanatta and Olivia “Liv” Jawando. Natalie Anderson, Lolo Jones, and Lio Rush all left the show due to personal reasons.

At this time, MTV has not revealed a premiere date for Double Agents.