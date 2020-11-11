Fitness Model Bakhar Nabieva Shows How She Earned The Nickname ‘Miss Iron Bum’ In Racy Mirror Selfie

Bakhar Nabieva gave Instagram followers a very up-close view of how she earned her racy nickname.

The fitness model took to Instagram this week to show off her rock-solid physique in a revealing mirror selfie, posing in what appeared to be a bathroom while wearing just a tight t-shirt and a thong. The picture showed off plenty of her backside, showing how the Ukrainian beauty came to be called “Miss Iron Bum.”

In the picture, Nabieva sat on a counter facing away and turned slightly back for the shot. With her long black hair pulled back in a ponytail and her eyes jet-black from her trademark dark contact lenses, the model shot a steely gaze as she held her camera aloft to snap the picture.

The image attracted some viral interest, racking up more than 200,000 likes and attracting plenty of compliments from fans around the globe.

“I’m in love girl,” one person wrote, ending the comment with a heart emoji.

“Goodness I love you!” added another.

Many had compliments for her muscular body and her willingness to show off her curves, attributes that often set her apart from other models on the social media site.

The setting for the photo may be familiar to her Instagram followers. Nabieva has shared a number of racy selfies from within the same bathroom, including one earlier in the week where she posed wearing a sports bra and pink thong, showing off her long and muscular legs and the tattoo that stretched from her shoulder to her wrist. Another shot from inside her home showed Nabieva reclining on her bed, facing the camera to show off her washboard abs.

The model has built a significant following thanks to the revealing images she shares, which include bikini shots of her fantastic physique mixed in with pictures and video of the hard work she does in the gym to stay so fit.

While Nabieva puts in enough work to enter the world bodybuilding and fitness competitions, she said that she would rather continue showing off for social media followers instead.

“Currently I have no interest in competing,” she shared, via Female Muscle. “I have been competing in the category bikini fitness, but really have no interest. You have to be a very restricted diet, no carbohydrates, the training does not yield when you have no energy. I do not want to expose myself to such torture, perhaps in the future.”