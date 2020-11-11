Suzy Cortez Flaunts Famous ‘BumBum’ While Crouching Down In Booty Shorts & Roller Skates

Suzy Cortez flaunted her peachy posterior on another skin-baring ensemble that was shared on her smoking hot Instagram feed. The photo was added to her page on November 11, and it’s been getting noticed by her 2.4 million fans.

The image in question captured Suzy with her backside facing the camera. She posed on the top of a black and white chevron rug, crouching down in front of a wooden shelf. Suzy rested her booty near her ankles and had one arm in front of her while the opposite was near her side. Only the back of her head was visible, and she wore a high ponytail that spilled over one shoulder and midway down her arms.

The model opted for a skimpy outfit that highlighted her bombshell curves. On her upper-half, the Miss BumBum World 2019 titleholder kept it simple, sporting only a tight white crop top that clung perfectly to her body. It had capped sleeves that allowed her to show off a tease of her arms, and the bottom hit midway down her back, exposing a portion of her bronze skin.

She also rocked a pair of barely there booty shorts to her lower-half, and they did more showing than they did covering. The perimeter of the garment was frayed, giving it a vintage vibe. It had thick sides that fit snugly on her hips, highlighting her tiny midsection and waist. Meanwhile, its cheeky cut exposed her pert derriere and a tease of her shapely thighs. The side of the garment was patterned with different colored sequins, and it had a set of yellow ties that trailed down her legs.

Suzy added a pair of bright pink socks that hit just below her knee. She also rocked a pair of white roller skates with pink wheels that nearly matched the color of her socks.

As of this writing, Suzy’s post has only been live on her feed for a short time, but it’s already accrued more than 7,000 likes and 130-plus comments from her eager audience. Most social media users raved over Suzy’s fit physique while a few more used emoji instead. Several of the comments were in Portuguese, with a few more written in English.

“Wow you have the most beautiful bum in all of Brazil,” one follower complimented, adding a few red hearts to their words.

“Good View. Very beautiful,” a second social media user wrote.

“I WANT YOU, BABY!!!” a third exclaimed.

A fourth fan simply added that the image was “so hot,” next to a series of flames.