Kim French Exposes Nearly All Of Her Pert Backside In Skintight Booty Shorts

Fitness icon Kim French poses for a mirror selfie to be posted on Instagram.
Kim French / Instagram
Kim French put her insanely sculpted body on full display as she shared her latest workout routine with her 1.1 million followers on Instagram. She sported booty shorts as she demonstrated exercises to tone her legs and backside.

Although the fitness influencer was in the process of an intense exercise routine, that did not stop her from flaunting her eye-catching physique for her followers. She wore a cropped black hoodie with the word “squat” printed in bold white letters across the chest. The garment was so short that her white sports bra was exposed as she lifted her arms, allowing Kim to show off her ripped core.

The Instagram sensation matched the top with a pair of skintight, high-waisted shorts. She pulled the bottoms up to her midsection, drawing attention to her pert backside. She tied the entire ensemble together with a pair of white socks that rose to the middle of her calves.

Kim wore her dark brown hair in a tight bun that was fashioned at the very top of her head.

Kim demonstrated a set of perfectly executed squats with a barbell resting on her back. As she slowly bent her knees, the muscle definition in her quadriceps stood out. She then performed a series of squat jumps, keeping her knees bent as she dropped her pert backside close to the ground before jumping a couple of inches off the ground.

She also gave her viewers a look at her side profile while she did squats with a tight band wrapped around her lower thighs. As she turned at an angle to bend down, she showcased her derrière and well-defined hamstrings.

It’s time to grind for the behind ???????? If this doesn’t set your Glutes on FIYA, then I don’t know what will!!! . LIKE ➕ SAVE And tag that friend who means business ???????? . Always remember these important factors when trying to grow your glutes:- ▪️progressive overload – over time increase your weights, reps or sets to gain muscle, strength & to increase performance. ▪️activate your glutes prior to lifting. ▪️eat in a calorie surplus with high protein and carb intake. ▪️don’t give up before you’ve started, growing muscle takes months, years… . I hope you are ready for this one ???? All my fitness accessories and workout plans can be found on the ???? in my bioooo! I used my lifting straps, barbell pad and short & long bands in this workout – GAINCHANGER ???????? . 1️⃣ Split Stance RDL – 10 reps each leg x 3 (40kg) This will put most of the load onto your front leg and you can use your other foot to help stabilise you. 2️⃣ Superset x 4 -Barbell 1/2 Rep Squats – 12 reps (50kg) -Mini Jump Squats – 15 reps This will keep constant tension going ???? If you are wondering, Chris helps put the barbell on my back. 3️⃣ Triset x 3 -Banded Hip Thrusts – 12 reps (80kg) -Bodyweight Banded Hip Thrusts – 15 reps -Banded Abductions – 50 reps I do this triset ALL.THE.TIME at home and its honestly the best ever engagement I get in my glutes ???????? 4️⃣ Side Laying Abductions – 12 reps each side x 3 Make sure to keep your back straight throughout as this exercise can cause hip/lower back pain if not performed correctly. 5️⃣ Banded Plate Step Squats – 20 reps x 4 ???? these always killlll me. Each squat is 1 rep. 6️⃣ Banded Kneeling Pull Through – 20 reps x 4 Hinge at hips and thrust, long band is the next best thing to a cable machine ????????

Fans were quick to rush into the comments section of the post, sharing their appreciation for Kim’s detailed description of her workout. Some fans also pointed out the sexy figure she displayed in the outfit she wore.

“Your body is perfect,” one fan wrote, adding a heart-eyed face emoji to the comment.

“You in those shorts,” another person noticed.

“How are you so stunning??” a third follower asked.

The 30-year-old’s most recent post was immediately shown love shortly after it went live, racking up over 6,000 likes in an hour.

