Sierra Skye Shows Off Amazing Figure In Scanty Ensemble While On ATV

Internet sensation Sierra Skye captured the attention of thousands of her 4.1 million Instagram followers on Wednesday, November 11, when she shared a smoking-hot new image of herself.

The 24-year-old swimsuit model and influencer was photographed outdoors as she struck a sexy pose directly in front of the camera. She sat up straight on the back of an all-terrain vehicle with thighs parted as she leaned back into her right arm, which rested on the carrier rack. She stuck her chest out and her left hand grabbed on the bike’s handle bars. Her head was titled upwards while she pursed her lips. She also emitted an air of mystery as she kept her eyes closed.

Her long, highlighted blond locks, which featured darker roots, were pulled back and styled into a messy, high ponytail. She wore her manicured nails long with a lavender polish.

Sierra showed off her enviable figure in a skimpy, cropped, gray T-shirt that featured a vibrant neon-green print in the front, drawing the eye to her chest. The number’s scantily cut design also showcased her slim and toned core.

She paired the top with a pair of dark gray skintight shorts that looked to be made out of a soft, stretchy material. The formfitting bottoms flaunted her curvy hips and bodacious booty, while their high-rise design again called attention to her midsection.

She finished the athletic look off with a pair of white and blue Nike Air Force 1 sneakers. She accessorized the outfit with small, gold, hoop earrings, and a bracelet.

Sierra shared the image less than one hour ago and it has already amassed more than 24,000 likes, proving to be a major hit with social media users. More than 100 admirers also headed to the comments section to vocalize their support for the post, the model, her figure, her beauty, and her outfit.

“Look great in this one,” one individual wrote, adding a series of red-heart and heart-eye emoji at the beginning and the end of their comment.

“WOW lady! Super sexy,” chimed in another admirer, filling their comment with fire and heart-eye emoji.

“Your body is so gorgeous,” a third fan asserted, emphasizing their words with plenty of star-eye emoji.

“You are such a cutie,” a fourth person added, inundating their sentence with red-lips emoji.

The stunner has shared numerous jaw-dropping shots of herself to her Instagram feed this week. Just yesterday, she sent pulses racing after rocking an impossibly tiny green thong bikini, per The Inquisitr. That post has received more than 140,000 likes so far.