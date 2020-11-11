Princess Diana Photo With A Lover On A Yacht Named Priciest Paparazzi Pic Ever

A photo of the late princess while on holiday with a lover sold for millions.

Princess Diana, the late Princess of Wales who tragically died at age 36 in a 1997 car crash in France, was the star of one of the most expensive paparazzi pics of all time.

Diana was famously featured in a photograph alongside her lover while they were on holiday on a yacht more than 20 years ago. In a new press release, the online photography platform, Shotkit, revealed that the iconic snap of Diana and her lover sold for a whopping $6,000,000, making it the highest-priced pap pic ever.

Royal watchers may recall that a photo of Diana and Dodi Fayed kissing while on the yacht Jonikal in St. Tropez made headlines during their six-week relationship. A far-away paparazzi of Prince Charles’ former wife wearing a bright blue swimsuit and staring into the distance from the yacht’s diving board was one of the last pictures taken of Diana before she died.

Because she was such a highly sought after celebrity, it’s not a huge surprise that Diana’s scandalous shot led the pack of pricey pics. Sadly, the beloved princess paid the ultimate price of her celebrity when she died in the Paris crash alongside her new love, Dodi, as they were fleeing the paparazzi.

Patrick Riviere / Getty Images

Other shots that made the “expensive” list include million dollar baby pics of Apple Martin, the daughter of Coldplay star Chris Martin and actress Gwyneth Paltrow, as well as a photo of a bald Britney Spears after her infamous head-shaving incident in 2007, which sold for a whopping $500,000.

Several photos of late Guess model Anna Nicole Smith also made the list, including a tragic photograph of the deceased star framed by a body bag, which sold for $1,500,000. Pictures from Anna Nicole’s wedding to her lawyer Howard K. Stern, as well as the final photos of her late son, Daniel, also went for big bucks.

Mark Condon of Shotkit said paparazzi get a bad rep, but he also acknowledged that there’s a lot of skill involved in the difficult job of snagging candid celebrity snaps. This is even more true today, in the age of smartphones and social media, when everybody can be a photographer.

Paparazzi photography has declined greatly over the past decade due to new technologies, so it could be a while before another $6 million shot comes along. Currently, an average photo sells for roughly $230, which is down significantly from the payday a skilled photographer could earn just 15 years ago.