Pregnant Emma Roberts Dons Cute Lingerie Combo For Magazine Cover

The actress is the December cover star of 'Cosmopolitan.'

Emma Roberts opened up about her pregnancy as the cover star for the December issue of Cosmopolitan magazine – all while rocking a series of gorgeous looks.

The actress posed in a pretty lingerie set for one of the editorial pictures, showcasing her major baby bump in a black bra and briefs combo, which she paired with a black see-through short robe. She wore her famous layered blond locks down in a messy style and accessorized with a large golden bracelet. Emma posed in front of a massive swimming pool with the blue California skies behind her.

For the actual cover choice, the 29-year-old sported a super cute, Mean Girls-inspired pink outfit. It included a long-sleeved crop top and a matching skirt that had an asymmetrical shape, putting her heavily-pregnant belly on full display. She wore her blond tresses down with a side part and went for a pair of large gold hoop earrings to add some pizzazz to the look.

Other outfits included a white crop top and briefs combo, a beautiful off-the-shoulder floral dress, and a cute light pink silky number.

For the cover story, Emma, who is the niece of Hollywood star Julia Roberts, spoke about dealing with a pregnancy in 2020 and how she managed to take care of herself amid such uncertain times.

“To see my body change inside and out so drastically has been a wild experience. Surprising and beautiful. Then again, some days I feel like I’m being hijacked by something,” she said. “But I’m healthy, which is the thing I’m most grateful for.”

Frazer Harrison / Getty Images

The Holidate star, who has been in the acting industry since she was 6 years old, confessed that she has not had this amount of time off since she was a child. She said that despite the fact that 2020 has been “a struggle” for everyone, she found ways to practice self-care.

Emma talked about how she always wanted kids, but that she only seriously thought about it when she found out she had endometriosis a few years ago. By the time she found out about her diagnosis, her doctor advised her to look into freezing her eggs or exploring other options because the chronic illness could have affected her fertility. Fortunately, Emma eventually managed to get pregnant naturally, and she is now around seven months pregnant.

Emma previously revealed that her own mother outed her pregnancy on social media before she had the chance to, The Inquisitr reported.