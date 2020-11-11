‘World’s Sexiest Nurse’ Lauren Drain Leaves Little To The Imagination In A Crocheted Bikini & Sky-High Heels

Lauren Drain has been showing off her fit figure in a variety of skin-baring swimsuits over the past week to promote her new fitness program. The “World’s Sexiest Nurse” showed off her bombshell body on November 11 with another bikini-clad update.

The photo captured Drain posed inside where she was wedged between a wall and a cream-colored sofa. A geotag in the upload indicated that she was in Las Vegas, Nevada, where she currently resides. She brought even more heat to the desert, posing in a skimpy bikini that left little to the imagination.

Drain stood in the center of the frame, facing her chest toward the camera and meeting the lens with a slight smile, and lips parted. She draped one arm under her chest and twirled a few strands of hair in the opposite.

The fitness coach rocked a crocheted bikini that showed plenty of skin to her adoring audience. The garment boasted an olive green fabric that popped nicely against her tanned skin. The top had a set of thin straps that were snug on her toned arms and shoulders, and its plunging neckline offered a generous glimpse of cleavage. The cups were tiny and hardly contained her ample bust, while the top was lined with a zig-zagging fabric on the perimeter. Another thin set of straps were tied around her neck and connected in between her bust.

The bottoms were just as hot, featuring a series of three thin strings that stretched over her hips, highlighting her tiny waist and drawing attention to her defined abs. The high-rise design of the suit also allowed Drain to show off her muscular legs in their entirety. She added a pair of sky-high heels that accentuated her muscular legs even further. Drain wore a vibrant red polish on her toes, giving the look even more of a sexy feel.

She styled her flowing mane with a side part, and her hair spilled over one shoulder and her back. In the caption of the update, Drain shared that the photo was one where she felt that she looked her “personal” best, and she’s looking forward to achieving the same weight during the last challenge of the year.

Fans have been loving the update, and it’s garnered more than 4,900 likes and 60-plus comments in a matter of minutes.

“Your physique is amazing!! So gorgeous!” one follower gushed, adding a set of flame emoji to the end of their comment.

“My favourite picture of all time,” a second exclaimed.

“How always the most dazzling and stunning and sensual and beautiful,” one more complimented.

“I’m so in love plase Come to me we play at sunrise ok my black eyed darling,” a fourth gushed.