‘Days Of Our Lives’ Star Camila Banus Hits The Pool In Orange Swimwear

Camila Banus flaunted her fit figure in a post shared to her Instagram story this week. The Days of Our Lives star looked drop dead gorgeous while sporting some skimpy orange swimwear as she caught the attention of her 131,000-plus followers.

In the stunning shot, Camila didn’t appear to be shy about showcasing her curvaceous figure in the plunging one-piece. The bathing suit featured a scooped neckline that dipped well below her chest and showed off her ample cleavage. The thin straps of the garment also flaunted her toned arms and shoulders.

The garment fit snugly around her midsection to emphasis her petite waist. It also gave fans a quick peek at her voluptuous hips and curvy booty. Although Camila’s look could be classified as scanty, she did add a pair of diamond studded earrings to add a bit of elegance. She also wore a rubber bracelet around her wrist.

In the video, Camila is seen with her body in a swimming pool as she leaned over the side. She shifted her weight so that one of her friends could be seen behind her on the other side of the pool. He wore a green tie-dyed shirt and some black athletic shorts as he moved his arms back and forth and swayed his hips much to the actress’ delight.

Johnathan Leibson / Getty Images

The man danced around as Camila smiled and cheered him on. She then started to sink lower in the water before wiggling around with a sassy expression on her face to show off her own dance moves. She then began to laugh at herself as she ended the clip.

In the background, a tall building could be seen. Some white lounge chairs with matching sun umbrellas were also visible, as well as green palm trees and a sunlit blue sky.

Camila wore her mid-length brunette hair in a deep side part. The locks were styled in soaking wet strands that clung to her back and chest.

The soap opera stunner’s bathing suit share was just one of many on her Instagram story for the week. Camila has been killing it with her beach looks as she’s been rocking skimpy two-pieces, teeny tops, and tight shorts while appearing to be on vacation with her friends.

Camila is best known to her fans for playing the role of Gabi Hernandez on the NBC soap Days of Our Lives. Her character was recently written out of the fictional town of Salem. However, she’s hinted about a return to the show in the near future.