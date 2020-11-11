Saffron Barker Poses In Oversized Jumper & Skort For Latest Outfit Post

YouTube star Saffron Barker took to Instagram to update fans with a couple of new snapshots of herself. The former Strictly Come Dancing contestant has her own clothing range with fashion brand In The Style and is using the social media platform to model the items from her next collection.

The 20-year-old stunned in a beige-and-white jumper that appeared to be oversized. Half of the item of clothing was tucked into her high-waisted beige skort that fell above her upper thigh and showed off her legs. Barker completed the look with black leather lace-up ankle boots that were in the style of Dr. Martens. She kept her nails short for the occasion and painted them with a coat of polish. Barker sported her blond hair down with a middle part and accessorized herself with rings and small hoop earrings.

The YouTuber, who boasts more than 2 million subscribers, treated her followers to two images within one upload.

In the first shot, she was snapped from head-to-toe outdoors in front of a wooden fence. Barker raised both her hands to the side of her locks and gazed directly at the camera lens with a smile.

In the next slide, she was captured closer-up, from the waist-up. Barker placed one hand beside her pocket and held one finger to the side of her face. The influencer parted her lips and stared in front with her piercing eyes.

In the tags, she credited In The Style for her attire, her makeup artist Anna Lingis-Zavros, and hairstylist Anna Lingis-Zavros.

For her caption, Barker teased fans and said that her upcoming collection is the best one yet.

In the span of one hour, her post racked up more than 65,000 likes and over 415 comments, proving to be very popular with her 1.7 million followers.

“Wow you are absolutely so beautiful as always,” one user wrote.

“Stop, omg this is so beautiful, can’t wait!” another person shared.

“Stop I can’t cope with your beautiful beauty,” remarked a third fan.

“Outfit goals!! Absolutely love this,” a fourth admirer commented, adding numerous flame emoji.

Having an impact on her loyal social media audience with her choice of fashion is nothing new for Barker. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, she looked very glam in a brown knitted crop top with a blazer jacket of the same color that featured black buttons. Barker wore the ensemble with loose-fitted dark blue jeans and white sneakers while opting for a small black leather handbag. She accessorized herself with a ring and a necklace featuring a pendant.