Hilary Duff Rocks A Curve-Hugging Knit Skirt & Matching Sweater: ‘For 5am She Pulled It Together’

Hilary Duff brought her fashion A-game to Instagram with her most recent upload. The sizzling shot was snapped selfie-style in the early morning on Wednesday, November 11.

The image captured Duff posed in the center of the frame, and in her caption, she noted that she had been up since 5 a.m. The actress gazed into her phone to ensure she captured the perfect angle, standing in front of a floor-length mirror that was lined with wood. The background was filled with a few pairs of slippers, hanging clothes, and a black leather couch. Duff popped her hip to the side to accentuate her curves in an ensemble that she said she “may be living in” for the next few months.

She opted for a grey knit set that was the perfect mix of casual and sexy. On her upper-half, Duff sported a V-neck top that showed off her bare collar. Its sleeves were oversized and fabric bunched up around her arms, giving in a cozy vibe. The middle of the garment had a row of buttons and cutoff near her waist, revealing a tease of her baby bump.

The bottom of the outfit matched the color and style of the top, but the piece was more fitted, clinging tightly to her hips and accentuating her hourglass curves. The skirt was ankle-length, and one side nearly touched the ground. The side of the skirt had a high slit that exposed a tease of her muscular leg. She completed the outfit with a pair of slides and wore a dark fall color on her toes.

Duff wore her hair with a center part, and a few loose pieces fell around the frame of her face while the rest was pulled back in a low ponytail that fell down her back.

It comes as no surprise that Duff’s fans have been thrilled with the sexy new update. Within an hour of the image being shared, it’s garnered more than 89,000 likes and nearly 400 comments. Some social media users complimented Duff’s sexy attire while a few more raved over her figure. Several others simply dropped a line to let her know that she looks beautiful.

“Ommmggggg where did you get this? This fits all my mom and work need all I to one comfy outfit! IN LOVE!” one follower gushed, adding a series of heart-eye emoji.

“I need this in my life,” a second social media user exclaimed.

“Oooh I need that. Looks so warm and comfy,” a third wrote, adding a series of pink hearts.

“That looks like the most comfy thing ever. You look marvelous doll,” one more complimented.