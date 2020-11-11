Thursday’s ‘Bold And The Beautiful’ Spoilers: Mannequin Hope Gives Thomas A Dark Command

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers for Thursday, November 12 reveal that Thomas Forrester (Matthew Atkinson) will struggle with his conscience when Plastic Hope makes a dark demand, per SheKnows Soaps.

Thomas Dines A Fantasy

Thomas and the doll have a celebratory dinner after Hope Logan (Annika Noelle) gives Thomas her blessing to use the mannequin. The designer told her that he took it home with him because he was putting in long hours at home. He said that it helped him to be creative.

When Charlie Webber (Dick Christie) reported the dummy missing, he didn’t want to tell anyone because he thought that they would jump to the wrong conclusion. As seen in the below image, the blonde looked at her doppelganger and understood why people said that they were alike. She then granted him permission to use it at his apartment because it had certainly helped with his designs.

The designer and the mannequin then decide to take the evening off. He wines and dines the doll as if she was the real Hope. After all, it recently told him that until Hope replaces her, she was in charge.

As Thomas gives in to his fantasy, he starts to give it more control. By acknowledging his hallucination, it only grows stronger, and he slowly loses his shaky grip on reality.

Today on an all-new episode of #BoldandBeautiful, Hope comes face-to-face with her mannequin doppelgänger. pic.twitter.com/zOR6ZqkMMZ — Bold & The Beautiful (@BandB_CBS) November 10, 2020

Plastic Hope Issues An Order

The Bold and the Beautiful daily spoilers hint that the evening will take a turn for the worst when Plastic Hope makes a demand. The mannequin will issue a dark command and tell Thomas that he needs to obey her.

Thomas will be stunned. Although he’s struggling with the hallucinations at the moment, he still has a conscience and knows right from wrong. It seems as if the dummy will also grow insistent and that he won’t be able to shut her out. He knows that what she wants him to do is wrong, but what if this is what the real Hope also wants?

The Forrester heir will struggle with many questions as he considers the command. It wouldn’t be surprising if the doll asks him to kill Liam Spencer (Scott Clifton) again. Previously, she hinted that it was the logical thing to do. She said that Steffy Forrester (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) would be able to move on with Dr. John Finnegan (Tanner Novlan) without Liam’s interference, and that he would have Hope all to himself.

Thomas will fight his thoughts as he decides what his next step should be. On some level, he also knows that the voices are in his head and that he must be going through something. Will he seek the help that he needs or follow through on the order?