Anna Nystrom Flaunts Incredible Curves In Plunging Ribbed Top

On Tuesday, November 11, Swedish model Anna Nystrom made the workweek a little more exciting by sharing a stunning snap with her 8.4 million Instagram followers.

The picture, which was taken with Anna’s smartphone, showed the 28-year-old posing in front of a small round mirror that been placed on top of a table. A window covered with a cream-colored curtain can be seen in the background.

For the picture, Anna opted to wear a beige long-sleeved ribbed top. The plunging garment put her incredible curves on display. The color of the top also beautifully complemented her fair skin. The model kept the look relatively simple and accessorized with only a pendant necklace.

Anna held up her phone and she touched a strand of her hair. She tilted her head and gazed at her phone screen with a small smile playing on her lips, as she snapped the selfie.

For the photo, the blond bombshell wore her long locks down in slightly tousled waves and a deep middle part. She also sported a chic white-tipped French manicure, giving her additional glamour.

Anna left a lipstick emoji in the caption of the post.

The picture appeared to be a fan favorite as it soon racked up more than 25,000 likes. Many of Anna’s followers also took the time to shower her with compliments in the comments section.

“A true dream of an angel if there was ever one,” wrote one fan.

“The hottest girl in the world,” added a different devotee.

“You are such a natural beauty,” remarked another admirer.

“So beautiful, Anna love the snapshot! Have a great evening,” chimed in a fourth Instagram user, adding a heart-eye, smiling face, and folded hands emoji to the comment.

Some commenters, however, seemed to have been rendered speechless by the photo and instead, used a trail of emoji to express their admiration for the model.

The social media sensation engaged with her followers by responding to some of the comments.

As fans are aware, Anna is not shy when it comes to showing off her amazing assets on social media. In fact, quite a few of her Instagram posts consist of her in revealing ensembles.

For instance, she recently uploaded a picture, in which she wore a pair of figure-hugging gray leggings that accentuated her round bottom and toned legs. She paired her bottoms with a hooded sweatshirt. That post has been liked over 140,000 times since it was shared.