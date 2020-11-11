Gisele Bundchen, 40, Stuns In An Olive Green Bikini During Beautiful Sunrise On The Beach

The supermodel also shared a positive message in the caption.

Gisele Bundchen took to her Instagram account on Wednesday, November 11 to share a powerful message with her 16.4 million followers. In a lengthy note, which was also translated to Portuguese, per a Google translation, for her Brazilian followers, the supermodel reminded them to keep their thoughts positive so their words will follow suit. She shared the “three gates” she evaluates her words with, noting that she asks if they are “true,” “necessary,” and “kind” before speaking them out loud.

The 40-year-old enticed her fans even more by accompanying the thought-provoking caption with a gorgeous photo that likely got pulses racing. She was seen standing on a beautiful beach in the close-up shot, posing in profile in front of the lens as the water gently flowed to the shore around her. Behind her was a stunning view of the sunset that illuminated the shot with a warm, golden glow.

The breathtaking scene was made even better by Gisele herself, as she was clad in a skimpy olive green bikini that did nothing but favors for her phenomenal figure. The halter-style number featured thin straps that looped around her neck and showed off her toned arms and shoulders. It had tiny, triangle cups that fit snugly over her chest, accentuating her ample assets while its plunging neckline teased a glimpse of cleavage to give the snap a sensual vibe.

The number cinched tightly underneath her bust thanks to its thin, stringy band that wrapped tightly around her ribcage to further accentuate her slender physique. The photo also teased a glimpse of the runway queen’s flat tummy and abs at the bottom of the frame.

Her lower half could not be seen in the image, though fans did not have to scroll far down her feed to get a glimpse at her world-famous legs. The wife of Tom Brady flaunted her sexy stems in a pantsless snap last month that sent temperatures soaring on her page.

Gisele kept her beach day look simple, adding only a pair of dainty, dangling earrings for a hint of bling. They just barely peeked out from underneath her brunette locks as they spilled behind her back in long, loose waves.

Three hours proved to be more than enough time for fans to shower the Brazilian stunner with love. Her post has amassed more than 375,000 likes within the short period of time, as well as hundreds of comments and compliments.

“Go Gisele! You have got the pearls of wisdom,” one person wrote.

“You are the best, queen,” quipped another fan.”

“A perfect picture, a perfect quote,” a third follower remarked.

“Flawless,” added a fourth admirer.