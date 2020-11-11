Chanel West Coast Flashes Rump In Cheeky White Bodysuit For Veteran’s Day Post

Chanel West Coast is paying respect to United States veterans in her latest Instagram post. The Ridiculousness star shared a new upload to her feed on November 11 and thanked all those who served in the armed forces. The rapper channeled a pin-up girl of yesteryear in the image, where she stood in front of an American flag.

Chanel sported a cheeky white bodysuit, which showed off her rounded booty. She wore a white silk shirt over the bodysuit, which she tied around her tiny waist. Also noticeable was a small black and silver clamp which she appeared to use to secure any loose fabric, keeping the garb tight. As she posed in profile, the 32-year-old blew a kiss to the camera as she closed her eyes and puckered her lips.

The “Sharon Stoned” singer wore her long brunette locks in Old Hollywood-style curls. Her tresses fell all the way down her back, nearly to her derriere.

In the caption for the sexy new upload, Chanel greeted her 3.5 million followers and wished them a “Happy Veteran’s Day.” After thanking vets for their service, Chanel added a hashtag for “America’s Sweetheart,” which is also the name of her new album. She included a kissing face and the praying hands emoji in the caption.

The pic was well-received by Chanel’s followers, as it brought in over 15,000 likes in under an hour. Hundreds of comments also piled up, with her fans complimenting the hot outfit.

“Thank you Chanel! Beautiful pic!!” one user wrote.

“God Bless America and America’s SWEETHEART,” a second person added.

This is the second post from the singer in the last few weeks that has had a patriotic theme. Chanel wore a 1940s pin-up girl costume for Halloween and called herself “Sergeant Sinner.” That sexy ensemble revealed a lot of cleavage and part of her toned tummy. The costume also fit with her new album, which her fans have been talking about for weeks.

“Chanel you are so stunning gorgeous and the new album is so cool and lit,” an admirer wrote under her newest upload.

The rapper has been celebrating the release of America’s Sweetheart and hyping it up on social media as well. Many of her promotional images have been provocative in nature, as Chanel likes showing off her curvy physique. Last week, she teased the music video for her new single, “Heaven’s Calling.” In the photos, she sported a skimpy lingerie set and white angel wings. The rapper glowed in the pictures she shared from the video, in a post that amassed over 350,000 likes.