Jenna Jenovich Flaunts Voluptuous Cleavage In Textured Bikini With Sparkling Stone Details

Brunette beauty Jenna Jenovich has been delighting her 2.1 million Instagram followers with updates that show her flaunting her fabulous figure in skimpy bikinis. On Wednesday, she did not disappoint them when she uploaded a couple of snaps that featured her rocking a white two-piece number adorned with glass jewels.

The top of the swimsuit featured straps that crisscrossed across Jenna’s chest, creating a sexy keyhole shape. Large square stones were situated at the top of the cups.

The bottom of the bathing suit had a low-rise style with sides that sat low on her hips. Large jewels lined the sides calling attention to her sexy curves.

Jenna wore her dark hair styled straight with a deep side part and her bangs swept across her forehead.

The popular influencer accessorized with a dainty bracelet, and she wore a white polish on her fingernails.

The post was geotagged in Miami, Florida, and Jenna posed near a swimming pool for the pictures.

The first frame saw the model sitting beside the pool with her feet dangling in the water. She leaned on one hand, highlighting her hourglass shape and her smooth, flat abs. With leg crossed over the other, she flaunted her pins while giving the lens a sultry gaze.

In the second side, Jenna sat with her feet in the water. The camera captured her from a side view while she leaned back on both hands, emphasizing her voluptuous chest. The picture was taken from above the model — an angle that made her cleavage a focal point. That being said, her hips and trim midsection could not be missed. With her face turned toward the lens, she closed her eyes while she seemed to enjoy the warm sunlight on her skin.

In the caption, she tagged retailer Bikini Crush Swimwear as the makers of the bathing suit. She also asked her followers which snap they preferred.

Some fans had a favorite while other s could not decide.

“Doesn’t make a difference. All angles are deadly,” joked one admirer.

“In all you look beautiful,” second Instagram user wrote adding several flame emoji.

“The most dazzling and stunning and sensual and beautiful,” a third commenter added with several heart-eye emoji.

“Both are amazing,” a fourth follower chimed in adding a smiley face and red heart emoji.

Just yesterday, Jenna shared a couple of images that saw her sporting a snakeskin-print bikini that did not leave much ti the imagination. She wore the number while standing in a pool while she posed next to a float that looked like an iced doughnut covered with sprinkles.