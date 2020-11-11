XoXo ‘Gossip Girl’s’ Reboot Has Started Filming But Some Fans Aren’t Sure It’s Worth Watching

Fans expressed divided opinions regarding the new rendition of the iconic teenage drama on Twitter.

Filming for the reboot of Gossip Girl has been taking place at the stairs of the Metropolitan Museum of Art, one of the distinctive locations in the original TV series that aired between 2007 and 2012, BuzzFeed reported Monday.

Rumors about a reboot of the iconic show, which starred Blake Lively as Serena van der Woodsen and Leighton Meester as Blair Waldorf, spread across the internet in 2019, causing a stir among fans.

Unfortunately, the production of the updated series suffered disruptions due to the coronavirus pandemic and the premiere was pushed to the following year, HBO Max chief content officer Kevin Reilly confirmed during an interview with Vulture in May.

Scott Wintrow / Getty Images

The HBO reboot will feature completely different characters in 10 hours of episodes and will portray the lives of a new generation of New York’s teenage elite in the era of social media from a very different approach, one more in tune with the current times. While including more diverse characters, it will also offer a broader representation of the queer community.

Despite the changes, this new version promises to keep the high costume design standards that built the Gossip Girl brand and equally dazzled fans and the fashion industry eight years ago.

According to InStyle, the public will fall in love with the characters interpreted on-screen by fresh faces like Eli Brown, Zion Moreno, Jordan Alexander, Emily Alyn Lind, Savannah Smith, and Thomas Doherty. Tavi Gevinson, who rose to fame at the age of 12 thanks to her acclaimed fashion blog Style Rookie, will also play a role.

One recognizable face will round off the cast. Kristen Bell, the veteran actress who also appeared in the original series, will make a comeback as a narrator.

After the news was confirmed, fans took to Twitter to share their divided opinions and engage in debate. While some former viewers seemed to be excited and expressed their urge to watch, others questioned the quality of the upcoming reboot and deemed it unnecessary.

“Why is the gossip girl reboot cast a serve? I will be streaming” one Twitter user commented.

“Gossip Girl reboot? Hmm, anyway, no one can replace Blair Queen Waldorf” another tweeted.

“HE NEW GOSSIP GIRL REBOOT GONNA SERVE. WHY LIE,” responded a fan in a tweet.

“I cant imagine Gossip Girl without Blair and Serena. Im gonna have to watch that sh*t just to criticize it,” a person posted on the Twitter topic.