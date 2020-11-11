Former ‘Jersey Shore’ Star Sammi Giancola Shows Off Long Legs In Short White Dress

Former Jersey Shore star Sammi “Sweetheart” Giancola showed off her long legs in a short white dress in a new Instagram share. The former reality show star, who was seen in the original six seasons of the series, stunned her followers in the snap. Her 3.2 million followers have hit the like button over 40,000 times thus far.

In the image, which was taken outdoors, Sammi looked toward the side. She leaned against a blue steel wall. Beneath her feet were piles of hay and dirt.

Sammi wore her long, auburn hair parted in the middle and secured at the nape of her neck in a tight twist. This style made her high cheekbones look even more prominent. Long, chandelier earrings hung from her earlobes. These were studded with rhinestones that shimmered against her tanned skin.

Her toned upper body was wrapped by the dress. The outfit featured a unique neckline. The right side of it touched the top of Sammi’s shoulder. The left side hung off the shoulder near her bicep.

It featured a sweetheart neckline that showed off her décolleté. The top included shirring across her breasts and stomach and a wrap style at the smallest part of her waist with pearl button accents. The garment also boasted an oversized sash of material that was fashioned into a large bow that rested atop her left hip. It extended down past the skirt.

The dress crisscrossed across the lower part of her body into an asymmetrical bottom. The front of the skirt was open and showed off Sammi’s stunning upper thigh area.

Down each arm, a detail of pearl buttons was seen. The sleeves, which were slightly sheer, fell loosely at her wrists. Both of her palms faced the structure as she leaned against it. On the fourth finger of her left hand was a two-carat, princess cut diamond that was gifted by her fiance Christian Biscardi in March 2019.

On her feet, she wore sparkling heels. The band that crossed over the top of her foot was thick and had rhinestones attached. Her ankles were bare.

Her former co-star Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi commented on the image. She told her to “get it gurrl!”

Fans adored the snap and shared their feelings in the comments section of the post.

“Still the best looking Jersey Shore girl till this day,” wrote one follower.

“I’m dying to know when you’re actually going to get married lol,” joked a second fan of Sammi’s nuptials, which were delayed due to COVID-19.

“I just love every single part of this overall look, you are gorgeous,” remarked a third Instagram user.

“Go Sammi, Go!” penned a fourth fan.