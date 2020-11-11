Kylie Minogue Lays On The Floor In One-Shouldered Blue Dress, Announces Charity Single With Cher

Australian singer Kylie Minogue took to Instagram to update fans with a couple of new pics of herself while announcing a new charity single with a number of music icons.

The “Can’t Get You Out Of My Head” chart-topper stunned in a one-shouldered blue dress that featured white detailing. The item of clothing fell down to her ankles and showed off her arms. Minogue completed the ensemble with white strappy heels that gave the petite star some extra height while showcasing her pedicured toes. She kept her nails short and painted them with a coat of polish. Minogue styled her long blond hair down with a middle part, which was accessorized with a jeweled blue-and-white flower clipped on the side.

The 51-year-old treated her followers to three images within one upload.

In the first shot, the entertainer was captured lying down on a purple floor in front of a backdrop of the same color. Minogue raised one hand to the side of her face while stretching the other out in front of her.

In the next slide, she attached two vintage photos of Cher that appeared to have been taken in the 1970s.

In the third and final frame, Minogue curled her legs up slightly and placed both her hands on the floor. She lifted the upper part of her body off the ground and gazed in front of her. The snap showcased a hint of her side profile, which highlighted her sharp jawline.

For her caption, Minogue revealed that she will be a part of this year’s Children in Need charity single, which will be a cover of Oasis’ classic ’90s hit “Stop Crying Your Heart Out.” The song will receive its first play on Friday, November 13.

Other artists featuring on the release include the likes of Lenny Kravitz, Cher, Nile Rodgers, Melanie C, and Bryan Adams, per Mirror.

In the span of one hour, her post racked up more than 15,000 likes and over 315 comments, proving to be very popular with her 2.1 million followers.

“Omg!! You look stunning,” one user wrote.

“Can’t wait Kylie. Love you and Cher so so much,” another person shared.

“You look stunning! Love you!” remarked a third fan.

“You and Cher!! My dream collaboration!! Will definitely be buying this single!” a fourth admirer commented.

Last week, Minogue dropped her 15th studio album, Disco, worldwide. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, the record received positive reviews from music critics and was named her best album in a decade.