Khloe Kardashian Flashes Lacy Bra In Plunging All-White Ensemble: ‘Counting down the days until Christmas ‘

Khloe Kardashian treated her followers to a tantalizing glimpse of her lacy bra, as she shared a semi-transparent all-white look with a plunging neckline. The Keeping Up With The Kardashians star took to Instagram on Wednesday November 11 to show off the dazzling aesthetic as she announced she was counting down the days to Christmas.

The brunette bombshell wore a shimmering white top that was semi-transparent, revealing her lingerie. The garment also boasted long sleeves and a deeply plunging neckline, which put more of her white lacy bra on show. It had a hip, loose fit over her chest, while a tighter panel of material cinched in her slender waist and tied on her right side, giving Khloe the chance to show off the results of her intensive workout regime. Khloe paired the silky top with white bottoms in a high-waisted fit with a thick waistband securing them in place. A sliver of the tanned skin of Khloe’s toned midriff was visible between the two pieces of her outfit.

Khloe jazzed up the ensemble with several pieces of jewelry. She wore three chains around her neck — two were chunky gold statement pieces, and one a more delicate necklace. She finished off the look with a pair of large brown hoop earrings and a silver ring. The reality star had styled her long locks into a super high ponytail, which was secured in place by a thick chunk of hair. She stood against a plain wall that matched her outfit and struck a sultry pose as she stared down the lens of the camera.

Within two hours, Khloe’s post had racked up more than 800,000 likes. Thousands of her fans headed over to the comments section to share their thoughts on the elegant ensemble and the festive sentiment that accompanied it.

“You look amazing!!!” wrote one fan, who added two heart-eye emoji to their complimentary words.

“Mam you are looking gorgeous,” commented another admirer, alongside a string of pink heart emoji.

“You and me both,” shared a third, with two red heart emoji, responding to Khloe’s Christmas countdown caption.

The Kardashian family are known for holding a huge Christmas party each year, but on Monday November 9, fans blasted Khloe after she revealed on Twitter that the soiree would still be going ahead in 2020, despite the global COVID-19 pandemic. The reality star had responded to a fan’s question about the Kardashians’ annual tradition, and said the family would be “definitely celebrating Christmas,” although she did concede the party would likely have to be smaller this year. However, many followers did not take kindly to the remark.

“You know your fans don’t get to have Christmas with their families right? That most people are missing all the milestones this year cause of a pandemic? The selfishness of your fam is really shocking. Y’all keep throwing parties when the rest of the world is locking sh*t down,” wrote one.