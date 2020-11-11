Alessandra Ambrosio Showcases Voluptuous Figure In Frilly Pink Bikini On The Beach

Alessandra Ambrosio bared her flawless figure in a series of bikini pics that she shared with her 10.2 million followers on Tuesday evening. The former Victoria’s Secret model looked smoking hot in the outdoor snaps.

The Brazilian model posted four photos that showcased her incredible body. She promoted her swimwear brand, GAL Floripa, by tagging them in the photograph, and her caption playfully referenced the fact that she posed next to a rock.

Alessandra rocked a tiny pink bikini that highlighted her washboard abs. The delicate printed fabric clung to her voluptuous assets and seemed to be a perfect fit for the mom-of-two. The spaghetti straps were wideset and allowed her to put her glowing décolletage on display. Adding to the fullness of her bust, were the frills on the neckline that invited attention to her ample cleavage.

The 39-year-old teamed the swimsuit top with its matching bottoms. The high-hip bottoms tied at the side with strings that had white embellishments at the end. The heart-shaped ornaments dangled down the side of her toned hip and thigh.

Alessandra’s beauty was further enhanced by the casual way in which she styled her hair. She combed her deep brown tresses in a side-part and allowed her luscious locks to tumble down her back and shoulders. She also kept her jewelry to a minimum by only wearing a simple necklace and a gold bangle around her wrist.

The supermodel lounged at the beach. In the distance, golden sands and the frothy ocean created a magical, vacation atmosphere. As for Alessandra, she leaned against a huge boulder. The rough sedimentary rock contrasted sharply with Alessandra’s smooth skin and dainty attire.

In the first photo, Alessandra reached above her head while playing with the string at her hips. She looked directly at the lens in a provocative manner. The model looked down in the second snap, while in the third, she showed some teeth in a sultry pose. The final image showed more of Alessandra’s lithe frame and had her nestling her head in a groove in the boulder for a scintillating snap.

The pics sparked a frenzy on Instagram and she soon racked up over 105,000 likes. Many of her admirers also left glowing compliments in the comments section.

“The bikini is so beautiful,” one person praised.

Another fan took the opportunity to wish Alessandra a good day.

“These are fantastic photos and I wish you a nice day, dear Alessandra,” they said.

A third Instagrammer showed off their creativity.

“The beauty is ‘carved’ in the rocks,” they raved. Recently, The Inquisitr shared more of her sultry pics. In those images, she arched her back while showing off her sandy booty.