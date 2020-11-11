Emily Ratajkowski Shows Off Growing Cleavage And Baby Bump In Tiny Orange Bikini

Emily Ratajkowski has been hard at work creating new pieces for her swimsuit line, Inamorata. The model recently launched a new collection and showed off some of the bikinis on her Instagram page. On November 11, Emily shared two separate posts of herself sporting the sexy looks.

The 29-year-old, who is currently expecting her first child, flashed her growing baby bump in the new images. One of the uploads contained a series of photos which each displayed a section of Emily’s body. The first was a close up of her belly which is just beginning to form a more rounded shape. Her famous outie bellybutton protruded from her tummy as she arched her back as she placed her hand on her rump.

Emily wore orange bikini bottoms and a matching sheer cover-up top which she went naked underneath. The fabric featured blue and tan splotches all over it creating a simple pattern.

The second pic was a close-up of Emily’s cleavage which was held up by the bikini’s halter top. Her face was also front and center in the photo, but she looked off to the side as the image was snapped. The Gone Girl actress wore thick gold hoops with the ensemble which were partly hidden by her long brunette locks.

The final image was almost a full-body shot of a pregnant Emily. This time she stared into the camera and tugged at her bikini bottoms pulling them up on her waist. She rocked the halter bikini again and flashed some sideboob as she turned while showing off her new curves. The actress flung her hair to one side, which hung down by her face in beachy waves.

The We Are Your Friends star also shared a second upload on November 11. She posed in a see-through shirt for a very NSFW picture, which can be seen here. The picture had three images of the model stacked next to each other as she struck different poses in the ultra-revealing top.

In the captions of both posts, Emily announced the new pieces were now available for purchase. She noted that the new launch wasn’t just swimwear, but also pants and tops which she said would keep people feeling “fresh.” The line’s own Instagram page featured new looks from the collection as well. Many of the new pieces are super-sheer, not giving much privacy to those wearing the garbs.

A handful of photos could also be seen of Emily flaunting her figure on the Inamorata feed. She wore several different bathing suits, many of which highlighted her large rump.