Pamela Anderson, 53, Lays Down With Her Thighs Slightly Open In A Cream Colored Chair

Pamela Anderson, 53, was seen in a new Instagram photograph as she lay down in a cream-colored chair with her thighs slightly open. The former Baywatch star posed for the new pic in what appeared to be a room indoors. She added the hashtag “nerve” to her caption where she cited today’s numerical date of 11/11.

The stunning actress and former Playboy Playmate looked directly at the camera in the share. Her long, blonde hair was separated into an off-center part and worn loosely around her face and framed it, as her tresses fell down atop her shoulders and back.

She covered up her beautiful body with an outfit in the same tone as the furniture she lounged atop. She appeared to blend into the background.

Pamela wore a loosely-fitted hoodie with long sleeves. She paired that with pants in a coordinating color. These were slim-fitting. She added Nike socks, as evidenced by the black logo seen on her ankles. These were worn with white sneakers.

The entire snap gave off a look of serenity. The walls matched the furniture, which was overstuffed.

Next to the chair was an end table. It had light-colored wooden legs in a spindle bottom and a tufted top with a slight fringe that hung downward.

These pieces lay atop a distressed oak floor in a golden tone. It had black speckles where it was worn and different grain in the wood which gave it a weathered look.

Behind Pamela, a bare window was seen. A green tree was visible in its panes. The white window was framed in the same wooden trim color as the floor.

The comments regarding the photo varied but all were from those whom Pamela directly followed. No outside comments were allowed.

“You are a dream and so are those Stella McCartney,” penned one of her fans who cited the brand of clothing they believed the model wore in the snap.

“I love you,” wrote a second follower.

“I love your look,” claimed a third Instagram user.

Pamela has been very active on social media as of late.

In an Instagram post dated November 10 as seen here, Pam spoke of what she felt a good life was like with another. She listed 103 different things that were important to her in a relationship in a share where she squatted down in a white fringed shirt, Daisy Duke shorts, and cowboy boots. She followed up that statement and said that a gift was also a broken heart, which was a doorway to consciousness. She followed up her statement with a prayer hand emoji.