Natalia Garibotto Goes For A Dip In The Sea In A Teeny Crochet Bikini

Natalia Garibotto showed off her bikini body in a sizzling new update shared to Instagram on November 11, flaunting her killer curves as she posed in the sea. The Miami model rocked a skimpy crochet bikini that left little to the imagination.

In the latest share, Natalia wore an orange two-piece bathing suit that complemented her flawless skin. The top featured triangle-style cups that had no lining. Her nipples were covered by the crochet patterns. Its straps clung to her neck for support, but her bust stretched out the piece. Notably, the plunging neckline displayed a nice view of her cleavage.

She sported the matching pair of bottoms that were just as revealing. The low-cut waistline highlighted her flat tummy, and the backside perfectly showcased her pert derriere. Straps made up the waistband and were tied on the sides of her curvy hips.

In the first photo, the Brazilian bombshell was snapped from behind, displaying her round posterior. She placed her hands on the sides of her booty as she directed her head to the side with her eyes closed. A glimpse of the coastline, as well as the ocean, a floater, and yachts, were seen in the background.

In the second pic, Natalia was caught in an awkward position. She stood with her knees bent, slightly leaning forward. Her hands were spread as she playfully stuck her tongue out. The sunlight enveloped her skin, which made it appear glowing in the shot.

Natalia wore her long hair down and wet from swimming. She let the strands fall on her back. For her jewelry, she sported two layers of necklaces and dainty stud earrings. She also had her long nails painted with neon green color.

In the caption, Natalia wrote something about her pictures. She shared that one of the snaps was for her social media page, and the other image was for her boyfriend.

Many of her avid admirers on the popular photo-sharing app were quick to comment on the sizzling hot post. As of this writing, the latest share has received more than 65,100 likes and more than 1,100 comments. Fans and fellow models flocked to the comments section and showered her with compliments. Some others weren’t very confident with words. Instead, they decided to express their thoughts using a trail of emoji.

“You are more beautiful than any diamond in the world,” one of her fans wrote, adding a mix of emoji at the end of the comment.

“Stunning in the first, but I’d love to get the second,” added another follower.

“You are as lovely as the sea. Your beauty is so captivating,” a third admirer commented.