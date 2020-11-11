Nina Serebrova Ditches Her Shirt & Goes Braless Under Purple Jacket, Exposing Ample Cleavage

Miami-based model Nina Serebrova put forth a bold and sexy professional look in her latest Instagram share. The brunette bombshell sported a bright purple pantsuit, and she turned up the heat by going braless and exposing her bare chest under the jacket.

Nina’s jacket included a small ruffle along one front edge — a look that gave it a feminine vibe. Wearing nothing underneath, she flashed her bare chest and teased her cleavage.

The matching pants had a mid-rise waist and flared legs. The fabric hugged her hips and rear end, accentuating her perky booty.

Nina styled her dark hair straight, and she wore a pale pink polish on her long fingernails.

For accessories, the model went with layered gold necklaces. One had a pendant that hung between her breasts, drawing the eye to her ample chest. She also sported a pair of gold dangle earrings. She carried a cream-colored purse with a gold chain strap, and she wore a pair of white, high-heel sandals.

The post consisted of three pictures that saw her rocking the pantsuit. She stood outside near a fight of stairs while she modeled the ensemble.

The popular influencer smoldered in the first frame as the lens captured her from the front. With the jacket unbuttoned, she made her cleavage the focal point. She gazed at the camera a pouty expression on her face.

The second photo captured all of Nina’s body as she faced the lens. She stood with one leg forward and one toe pointed. With the coat buttoned, Nina put off a classic vibe as she posed with one hand in the pants pocket.

In the third slide, the petite model showed off her perky booty. The camera captured her from a slight side view, and she stood with one knee bent to accentuate her curves. She looked over her shoulder with a sultry expression on her face.

In the caption, Nina tagged retailer Catwalk Connection as the makers of the suit.

The update was a hit among Nina’s admirers, with more than 9,400 of them hitting the heart button within an hour of her sharing it to her account.

Many fans took to the comments section to give the post some love.

“Wow absolutely love this outfit on you You look gorgeous Nina,” one Instagram user wrote.

“On fire my friend,” added a second admirer with heart-eye, smiley-face emoji.

“When they say perfection doesn’t exist, they just mean that they haven’t seen you yet Nina,” a third comment read.

“Love it you are so beautiful,” gushed a fourth follower.