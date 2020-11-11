‘Sports Illustrated’ Model Camille Kostek Brings The Heat In A White Bikini: ‘Life Is Your Runway, Now Own It’

The images were from when Camille walked the runway during Miami Swim Week in 2019.

Camille Kostek brought some heat to her Instagram page this week when she treated her 799,000 followers to another look at her phenomenal figure.

Taking to her account on Tuesday, November 10, the Sports Illustrated: Swimsuit Issue model and former cover girl sent temperatures soaring with a throwback to 2019 when she walked the runway for the publication’s annual fashion show during Miami Swim Week. She spliced two images side-by-side together to make one dazzling post commemorating the event that exuded glamour and sexiness. In the caption, she stated that life is a runway, and encouraged her fans to “‘own it.”

Long time followers of the 28-year-old would immediately recognize her look in the photos, as it was the gorgeous white bikini from Abruzzo Swim that she rocked to open up the show. The two-piece included a halter-style top with thick, knotted straps that showed off her toned arms and shoulders. It had a plunging neckline that left her bronzed decolletage completely exposed and flashed an ample amount of cleavage. A glimpse of underboob could also be seen thanks to the garment’s tiny, triangle cups, giving the photos even more of a seductive vibe.

Camille’s bikini bottoms were equally as risque, if not more. The piece covered up only what was necessary of her lower half, leaving her shapely thighs and perky booty well on display for her online audience to admire. It had a curved waistband that sat low on her hips, accentuating her trim waist while also drawing eyes toward her flat tummy and abs. A set of thick straps hung from each side, which the model tugged at in a teasing manner as she posed at the end of the stage while a fan blew her platinum locks messily around her head and shoulders.

Fans of the dance-loving supermodel went wild for the new addition to her feed, awarding t more than 32,000 likes after just 13 hours of going live. Dozens flocked to the comments section of the post as well to shower the beauty with compliments.

“Straight bombshelll,” one person wrote, adding two flame emoji to the end of her comment.

“You’re PERFECT. I love you,” praised another fan.

“Good lord, you are a goddess,” a third follower remarked.

“Total goals,” declared a fourth admirer.

Others thanked the star for the positive message shared in the caption.

Camille has been reliving a number of her past swimwear looks on social media lately. Last month, she shared a sexy shot from her Sports Illustrated: Swimsuit Issue photo shoot in the Dominican Republic in which she rocked a yellow bikini while leaning up against a boat. Fans were thrilled by the flashback, awarding it nearly 45,000 likes and 241 comments to date.