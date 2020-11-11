Tom Bergeron Fans Request He Take Over For Alex Trebek On ‘Jeopardy’

Their hopes were revealed in a new snap of the former 'DWTS' host and pal Danica McKellar

Fans of former Dancing with the Stars host Tom Bergeron have requested that he take over for the late Alex Trebek as the host of Jeopardy. Their hopes were revealed in the comments section of a new Instagram snap of the former ABC reality dance competition show host and pal Danica McKellar, who competed on the show during Season 18 alongside pro Val Chmerkovskiy.

“You need to do Jeopardy,” penned one fan.

“What an excellent idea. Someone like Tom — intelligent, witty, and respected. Would be a perfect choice,” claimed a second fan.

“Wouldn’t Tom be great to take over at Jeopardy for Alex Trebek? We need to start a movement to get Tom in!!” wrote a third Instagram user.

“Tom you need to throw your name into hosting Jeopardy. You would be fantastic!!!” remarked a fourth follower.

While Tom did not respond to the aforementioned comments, he did joke in the caption that Danica was so good at math that he did not have to worry about calculating the tip. The actress, beloved for her characterization of Winnie Cooper on The Wonder Years, has made it her mission to show children and teenagers that math is not as scary as they might believe. She has authored five books on the subject, two geared toward toddlers.

In the snap, the two enjoyed a lunch date together at King’s Fish House in Calabasas, California.

Danica looked lovely in a gray sweater that had a graphic of a white polar bear with pink goggles and black pants. Her auburn hair was parted in the middle and worn loosely over the top of her shoulders. She had large hoop earrings in her earlobes. Her hands appeared to be crossed in her lap underneath the table.

Tom had a mask underneath his chin. He donned a dark T-shirt and blue jeans. His salt-and-pepper hair was cut close to his head. His arms were extended, and he rested both hands on their corresponding thighs. He wore a black watch with a coordinating band on his left wrist.

The duo sat at a thick, brown table that was surrounded by tan chairs with gold nail head accents. They appeared to be seated in an outdoor area of the eatery. In the background, the indoor dining area featured yellow-toned lighting, plush brown seating, and a center area that appeared to display multiple bottles of wine in a square case.