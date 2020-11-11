Elizabeth Hurley, 55, Sizzles In Purple Bathing Suit With Plummeting Neckline For Racy Bathroom Selfie

Elizabeth Hurley stepped in front of the bathroom mirror for a brand new Instagram update that was shared to the account of her swimwear line on Wednesday.

Elizabeth, 55, went into full bombshell mode as she opted for a plummeting purple bathing suit that showcased her killer curves. The garment left little to the imagination as she held her phone in her hand in order to click the racy snap.

The Austin Powers actress drew attention to her busty chest in the revealing swimwear as she did her best to be her own photographer. The garment featured thin straps with a gold embellishment that showed off her defined arms and shoulders. It also featured a thin strap across her thin midsection to help hold her cleavage in place.

Elizabeth posed with her hip pushed out as she stared at her reflection. She left one arm hanging at her side as she tilted her head and raised her chin with a steamy expression on her face.

Behind her, a white bathtub and some folded towels could be seen. A nearby window offered up some sunlight, which streamed across her toned bod. Some green trees could also be seen through the glass.

She wore her long, brown hair parted in the center for the shot. The locks were styled in loose waves that tumbled over both of her shoulders in a perfect coif.

The 258,000-plus followers on the account didn’t hesitate to show some love for the post by clicking the like button more than 10,000 times within the first hour after it was shared to her feed. Her admirers also hit up the comments section to leave over 260 messages during that time.

“DREAM WOMAN ALERT,” one follower stated.

“Stunning as always,” another gushed.

“You’re in incredible shape,” a third social media user wrote.

“Purple is your color. You should try to wear it more often. You look so absolutely gorgeous in this suit. A bikini would be better, but beggers [sic] can’t be choosers. I’ll take what I can get,” a fourth person commented.

The actress has proven herself to be age-defying. She’s often seen looking years younger in fashionable frocks such as teeny dresses, skimpy tops, and scanty bathing suits.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Elizabeth recently delighted her followers when she opted for a strapless peach-colored bikini while playfully frolicking in the water. That post was also a big hit among her fans. To date, the video has been watched more than 43,000 times and racked up over 150 comments.