‘Bold And The Beautiful’ Spoilers For Thursday: Carter’s Romantic But Unwanted Proposal

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers for Thursday, November 12 reveals a surprise proposal when Carter Walton (Lawrence Saint-Victor) asks Zoe Buckingham (Kiara Barnes) to be his wife. The attorney and Forrester Creations COO will pop the question and stun the beautiful model, per SheKnows Soaps.

An Intimate Gathering

When Carter told Zoe that he was planning on having a great evening, it seems as if he had something special in mind. He invited Paris Buckingham (Diamond White) to the meal and told them that he was also going to ask Zende Forrester Dominguez (Delon de Metz) to come over. Paris had expressed interest in getting to know the designer better, and the attorney seems to think that they will be a great match.

As those who watch the soap opera know, Carter doesn’t do anything by half-measures. He will pull out all the stops for a night-in at his new apartment. He wants to impress Zoe’s sister, Paris, and also show his old friend a good time. Of course, he also wants to sweep Zoe off her feet.

Zoe was surprised that they were having dinner at all, and may wonder what Carter wants to celebrate. Even though he’s making as if it’s a low-key dinner, The Bold and the Beautiful daily spoilers hint that he has big plans for the evening.

Today on an all-new episode of #BoldandBeautiful, Paris wonders what’s up when Zoe urges her not to get caught up in Zende. pic.twitter.com/RkJpdVeQs4 — Bold & The Beautiful (@BandB_CBS) November 5, 2020

Carter’s Unwanted Proposal

Carter has fallen hard for Zoe. He has already asked her to move in with him because he wants to take their relationship to the next level. Sherefused because, at that stage, they had not even made love.

Things have changed since then. He and the model have spent the night together and have grown closer. However, Zoe is still conflicted about her feelings for Zende. She is attracted to the designer because they also share a connection. As seen in the tweet above, she warned Paris to be careful around him.

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers tease that Carter has a surprise for Zoe. He wants to ask her to marry him. He figures that he’s waited for the right woman to come along and he’s not going to waste any more time by playing stupid games.

As Carter is about to ask Zoe to be his wife, something interrupts their moment. Of course, Zoe will be relieved because, as she previously explained to her boyfriend, she wants to take their relationship slowly. She is also not ready to commit to someone so soon after her previous wedding disaster. Will Zende or Paris come to the model’s rescue? Carter really needs to learn to take his romance with Zoe one step at a time, especially while she’s still on the fence.