‘Bold And The Beautiful’ Spoilers For Thursday: Carter’s Romantic But Unwanted Proposal

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers for Thursday, November 12 reveal a surprise proposal. Carter Walton (Lawrence Saint-Victor) will ask Zoe Buckingham (Kiara Barnes) to be his wife, which will stun the beautiful model, per SheKnows Soaps.

An Intimate Gathering

When Carter told Zoe that he was planning on having a great evening, it seemed like he had something special in mind. He invited Paris Buckingham (Diamond White) to the meal and said that he was also going to ask Zende Forrester Dominguez (Delon de Metz) to come over. Paris expressed interest in getting to know the designer better, and the attorney seems to think that they will be a great match. However, as seen in the tweet below, Zoe warned her sister to be careful around Zende.

As those who watch the soap opera know, Carter doesn’t do anything by half-measures. He will pull out all the stops for a night-in at his new apartment. He wants to impress Zoe’s sister, Paris, and show his old friend a good time. Of course, he also wants to sweep Zoe off her feet.

Zoe was surprised that they were having dinner at all and is likely wondering what Carter wants to celebrate. Even though he’s acting as if it’s a low-key dinner, The Bold and the Beautiful daily spoilers hint that he has big plans for the evening.

Today on an all-new episode of #BoldandBeautiful, Paris wonders what’s up when Zoe urges her not to get caught up in Zende. pic.twitter.com/RkJpdVeQs4 — Bold & The Beautiful (@BandB_CBS) November 5, 2020

Carter’s Unwanted Proposal

Carter has fallen hard for Zoe. He’s already asked her to move in with him because he wants to take their relationship to the next level. She refused because, at that stage, they had not even made love.

Things have changed since then. He and the model have spent the night together and have grown closer. However, Zoe is still conflicted about her feelings for Zende. She is attracted to the designer and they also share a connection.

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers tease that Carter has a surprise for Zoe. He wants to ask her to marry him because he’s already waited for the right woman to come along and he’s not going to waste any more time playing stupid games.

As Carter is about to ask Zoe to be his wife, something will interrupt their moment. Of course, Zoe will be relieved because, as she previously explained to her boyfriend, she wants to take their relationship slowly. She is also not ready to commit to someone so soon after her previous wedding disaster. Will Zende or Paris come to the model’s rescue?

It seems Carter really needs to learn to take his romance with Zoe one step at a time, especially while she’s still on the fence.