Alexa Collins Puts On Leggy Display In A Flirty White Dress

Alexa also rocked strappy wedge sandals.

Alexa Collins is proving yet again that she looks good in just about anything. The model traded in her bikinis and lingerie for a flirty dress in her latest Instagram upload, and her fans certainly seem to be loving the change.

The upload included a total of five photos that a geotag indicated were taken in Miami, Florida. They were taken at a variety of angles, with the first two offering a full-length look at the model while the remaining three were taken at a closer distance for a better look at her striking features and astonishing beauty.

The 25-year-old stood outside for the photo op on a white-washed deck attached to a large, rustic house with vibrant green plants hanging over its exterior. She posed with her hips pushed out to the side, emphasizing her killer curves as she gazed at the camera in front of her with a sultry stare.

Alexa looked absolutely stunning as she rocked a sexy white dress from Lady Lux Swimwear that did nothing but favors for her flawless physique. It had long, poufy sleeves that cinched around her dainty wrists, and a plunging neckline that exposed her bronzed decolletage and ample cleavage.

A thick, tie belt was wrapped tightly around Alexa’s waist and knotted in a bow, accentuating her tiny waist and hourglass silhouette. The garment proceeded to flow out into a short, tiered skirt that just barely fell to the middle of her toned thighs, leaving her long, lean legs well on display for her fans to admire.

The blond bombshell completed her look with a pair of strappy wedge sandals that were tied around her ankles, while a pair of hoop earrings provided the ensemble with the perfect hint of bling. She styled her platinum locks down in long, loose waves that fell evenly down either side of her shoulders and framed her face along the way.

The multi-slide upload proved to be an instant hit, racking up more than 2,400 likes after just 20 minutes of going live. Dozens flocked to the comments section as well to shower the influencer with compliments.

“You are a beautiful angel,” one person wrote.

“Extremely beautiful,” praised another fan.

“So stunning,” a third follower gushed.

“Perfection,” added a fourth admirer.

Alexa has been serving up a number of hot looks on her Instagram page lately. Over the weekend, the star sent temperatures soaring as she teased a glimpse of underboob in a unique, twisted crop top. Fans were thrilled by the simple and sexy ensemble, awarding the post over 19,000 likes and 230 comments to date.