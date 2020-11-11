Leigh-Anne Pinnock Models Cut-Out Crop Top & Pants From Her ASOS Style Edit

Leigh-Anne Pinnock, who is one-fourth of British girl group Little Mix, took to Instagram to update fans with a couple of new photos of herself. The songstress has collaborated with fashion brand ASOS with her own Style Edit and has taken to the social media platform to model some of the attire that is available to purchase.

The “Shout Out to My Ex” hitmaker stunned in a cut-out black crop top that featured long sleeves. The item of clothing was tied up at the front and displayed her decolletage and midriff. She paired the ensemble with pants of the same color. Pinnock kept her nails short for the occasion and painted them with a coat of polish. She accessorized herself with a necklace and a couple of rings. Pinnock placed a white handbag on her left shoulder and styled her long, straight brunette hair down with a middle part.

The 28-year-old treated her followers to two images within one upload.

In the first shot, the entertainer appeared to have whipped her hair while flashing a huge smile. Pinnock placed both her hands on her upper thigh area and gazed to her right.

In the next slide, she was snapped from a slightly lower angle. The X Factor winner rested her locks behind her shoulders and raised her right arm. Pinnock tilted her head to the side slightly and stared directly at the camera lens.

For her caption, she informed fans this post was an ad and expressed that she is “low-key obsessed” with the two-piece she was wearing.

In the tags, Pinnock credited ASOS for her garment, hairstylist Aaron Carlo, and makeup artist Heidi North.

In the span of 17 hours, her post racked up more than 173,000 likes and over 1,100 comments, proving to be very popular with her 6.1 million followers.

“AHH THIS LOOKS SO GOOD ON YOU,” one user wrote passionately in capital letters.

“Your smile is so fu*king precious,” another person shared, adding the heart-eyes emoji.

“the most beautiful woman ever,” remarked a third fan.

“You’re so beautiful Leigh,” a fourth admirer commented.

Having an impact on her loyal social media audience with her choice of fashion is nothing new for Pinnock. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, she wowed in a short, shimmery green dress with long sleeves. Pinnock paired the look with strappy heels that showed off her pedicured toes. The chart-topper slicked back her dark hair off her face and tied her locks up. She accessorized herself with rings and sparkly hoop earrings while decorating each of her nails with different color polish.