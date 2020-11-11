Kardashian Family Christmas Party Plans Trigger Backlash On Twitter

The Kardashians have been repeatedly accused of behaving irresponsibly during the coronavirus pandemic.

Twitter users voiced their dismay on Monday after Khloe Kardashian admitted the family plans to throw a Christmas party despite the current coronavirus climate.

Upon being asked by a user on the social media platform, who expressed concern over the possible cancelation of the event, Khloe admitted that the family is still planning to celebrate the festivities, with some additional safety measures. She wrote she was praying that the Christmas party would not get canceled and added that performing COVID-19 tests prior to the gathering could be an option to ensure the safest scenario possible.

I pray not! I think it will have to be way smaller obviously. And I’m totally fine with that! But we’re definitely celebrating Christmas! It will just have to be small and safe. Maybe do rapid testing before ???? We have to think of what is safest — Khloé (@khloekardashian) November 10, 2020

People soon reacted to the celebrity’s statement with disapproval, implying that she and her family members have been acting irresponsibly during the health crisis, to which 240,241 Americans have lost their lives so far, according to The New York Times.

“Why is it so hard for y’all to just stay home? Not the end of the world to not have a party damn,” one person commented.

“Maybe not throwing multiple parties during a global pandemic is the safest and you’re too out of touch to realize? Just me? K,” another user added.

“You know your fans don’t get to have Christmas with their families right? That most people are missing all the milestones this year cause of a pandemic? The selfishness of your fam is really shocking. Y’all keep throwing parties when the rest of the world is locking sh*t down,” a third person wrote.

This is not the first time the Kardashians have faced backlash for their socializing since the start of the pandemic. Back in April, BuzzFeed reported that Kylie Jenner had sparked controversy after posting some Instagram stories trying Kylie Cosmetics products with her friend Stassie Karanikolaou in the same house, despite having isolated separately.

Frazer Harrison / Getty Images

More recently, they were also called out for celebrating both Kendall Jenner’s and Scott Disick’s birthdays with parties, and for organizing a trip for the occasion of Kim Kardashian’s 40th birthday, after she shared pictures. You can view Kim’s birthday updates on Twitter here.

But it wouldn’t be a Kardashian controversy without a reaction from both sides. Some of Khloe’s most devoted supporters didn’t hesitate to defend the celebrity from her detractors and their negative comments. They sent her “love” messages and expressed their excitement over the possibility of the celebration happening this year.

“They will do covid testing just like they did for Kim’s and Kendall’s parties if they do decide to have one,” someone explained.