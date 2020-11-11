Cardi B Rocks Pointy Bra And Black Leather Bodysuit On Instagram

There is no outfit that she can't pull off.

Cardi B served an exquisite new look to her Instagram followers on Tuesday, leaving many tongues a-wagging!

The rapper took to the social media platform to share a new photo that showed her rocking a bold outfit. She looked almost like a superhero in a full-body black catsuit that hugged her famous curves like a glove. The ensemble featured some eye-popping details, including a cone bra – which became a fashion staple back in the 1990s when Madonna wore it for her iconic Blond Ambition World Tour, as Vogue pointed out.

Cardi’s outfit also cinched at the waist with the help of a black belt, enhancing her hourglass figure even further, and it had a zip that ran across the whole torso. She paired the leather suit with matching knee-high black leather boots, adding a good few inches to her figure.

The look was complemented with a black headscarf, which she wrapped around her super long red wig. She wore her tresses down in a straight style, and sported her world-famous long nails. In the full-body picture, Cardi looked straight at the camera with a rather serious face, reaching her right hand up to her head.

The 28-year-old stood in the middle of what appeared to be a race track, with several orange pins and flags surrounding her. She mentioned that she had been at work the whole day in her caption, leaving many to wonder what exactly Cardi was up to.

Dia Dipasupil / Getty Images

“Is it music?” one of her fans asked.

“OMG DROP THE SONG! OMG YES!” another one added, followed by a heart-eyed emoji.

Most of her nearly 78 million followers flooded the comments section with fire and red heart emoji, but Cardi also received some comments from some of her famous pals – including pop sensation Normani, who appeared in Cardi and Megan Thee Stallion’s star-studded music video for “WAP.” The former Fifth Harmony member said she was “ready,” while Hollywood star Taraji P. Henson wrote, “WERK.”

If Cardi is about to announce some more big news, this could be a very busy week for her. According to one of her latest Instagram posts, which you can view here, she is also dropping her new Reebok collection this Friday, November 13.

Furthermore, she also won the award for Best Hip Hop artist at the MTV European Music Awards this year this past weekend, as previously reported by The Inquisitr. Cardi took to social media to thank her fans for voting for her in the important category.