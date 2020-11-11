Sophie Van Oostenbrugge Shows Off Insane Six-Pack In New Core Workout Videos

Fitness model Sophie Van Oostenbrugge took to social media site Instagram on Tuesday, November 10, to post a new workout video series in which she flaunted her chiseled abdomen while training her core.

The model wore an all-green outfit for her workout that consisted of a curve-hugging sports bra and leggings. The top featured thin straps and tiny cut-outs along the sides and chest. It showed off plenty of skin along her upper body, drawing the eye to her sculpted arms, back, and shoulders. Her incredible six-pack was the highlight of the look, which was also left bare by the cropped top. The leggings rose to just below her belly button and contoured to the curves of her hips, backside, and muscular legs. They extended to her ankles, leaving a bit of skin exposed. She completed the outfit with a pair of white sneakers.

Sophie styled her long, brunette tresses in a high ponytail that trailed in a chunky braid down her back. She accessorized with a couple of gold pendant necklaces and a light-pink exercise watch.

The workout took place in Spain, according to the geotag on the post. Sophie appeared to complete the routine on an outdoor terrace, which she transformed into a home gym. A variety of equipment and weight-training structures were scattered around the area. Sophie did not use any equipment for her core training session, instead relying entirely on body weight for resistance.

Sophie began the ab circuit with a set of side crunches. She extended herself on her back, holding on to a weight machine while she lifted her legs off the floor and moved her lower body from side to side. The second slide showed the knee drop. Maintaining the same position, Sophie raised her hips and abdomen off the mat beneath her and extended her legs in the air. She then pulled one knee in toward her chest, alternating sides.

The third move was the rolling crunch. Sophie bent her knees and spread them apart on the mat. She then began lifting her upper half and extending her arms between her knees, repeating the move several times. The final exercise was the in-and-out, which Sophie carried out from a seated position.

In the caption of the post, the fitness trainer wrote out the various moves and added the number of sets and reps trainees should do for each. She encouraged them to maintain tension, focus on contracting their abs, and fire up their core while they complete the routine.

The video set earned plenty of attention from the model’s fan base, gaining over 45,000 likes and a few hundred comments within the first day of going live.