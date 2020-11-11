‘DWTS’ Pro Emma Slater Shows Love For First-Time Semi-Finalist Pros Britt Stewart & Daniella Karagach

Dancing with the Stars pro Emma Slater showed love for first-time semi-finalist pros Britt Stewart and Daniella Karagach in a new Instagram post. She honored the ladies for their stellar work this year and also for making it through 10 weeks of competition in their first year as professionals on the ABC reality competition dance series. She asked her followers in the comments section of the share, seen here, to congratulate Britt and Daniella.

Emma said that words could not express how happy she was for her pals whom she said were beautiful people and had incredible talents. She also shared her love for the women’s celebrity partners Johnny Weir and Nelly.

Emma spoke about Britt first. She called her a friend for years and said she was special, self-aware, wise, conscious, and warm-hearted. She also said her pal was inspiring when she performed.

She also spoke of Daniella, whom she called Dani and a “feisty mama who has passion and ferocity in life.” Emma claimed it showed in her jaw-dropping dance routines.

Eric McCandless / ABC

Emma also shared that she would make her own post for her husband of two years, Sasha Farber, who has also made the semi-finals alongside his celebrity partner, One Day at a Time star Justina Machado.

Several of the Dancing with the Stars pros also chimed in with their own feelings regarding the heartwarming share. These included Jenna Johnson, Witney Carson, Alan Bersten, and Pasha Pashkov, Daniella’s husband, who all appeared to agree with their fellow pro’s assessment.

Britt responded to her pal’s tribute post by stating her words were beautiful and meant so much to her. Britt also claimed that Emma’s heart was filled with so much affection and she was grateful to have her as a friend.

Fans appeared to agree with Emma’s sentiments towards the ladies.

Eric McCandless / ABC

“Congratulations to Britt and Daniella! Also to Artem for making the semifinals for the first time in the U.S.!” penned one follower.

“So so so happy for Dani and Britt!! They’ve been killing it on their first season and done such a wonderful job!! Love watching them both!!” wrote a second fan.

“I agree have been LOVING watching them this season” claimed a third Instagram user who followed up their statement with clapping hands and heart emoji.

“Women supporting women! You all rock!” stated a fourth fan.

Other fans are hopeful that both ladies will remain on the show next year when Witney Carson and Lindsay Arnold are likely to return as pros after giving birth to their first children.