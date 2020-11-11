Jenna Bush Hager Shares Sweet Throwbacks To When She Showed Sasha & Malia Obama Around The White House

Jenna Bush Hager, the daughter of former U.S. President George W. Bush, took to Instagram on Tuesday to post a slew of sweet throwback snaps of the time she and her twin sister Barbara Bush passed on the first daughter mantle to Sasha and Malia Obama.

The journalist posted three adorable images of former president Barack Obama’s daughters experiencing the wonders of the White House for the first time, 12 years after the event took place. In the first shot, Jenna stood on a White House balcony with Sasha and Malia, as a young Sasha stuck her hand in the air to give a wave. The second and third shots in the slideshow showed Jenna and Barbara teaching the new first daughters how to slide down a sloping corridor lined with family photos as Laura Bush watched on.

In the caption, Jenna explained that on that day she had traveled from Baltimore, where she had a teaching job, to Washington DC in order to “show the next residents of this house their new home.” She revealed that, along with her sister, she showed Sasha and Malia “all the secrets of the White House we loved as little girls,” and gave them a tour of the rooms “that would soon be theirs.”

The post clearly struck a chord with Jenna’s 1.2 million followers, racking up over 230,000 likes in just 12 hours. Thousands of her fans also took to the comments section to praise the upload, with many alluding to the difference between the transfer of power from the Bush to the Obama administration, and the current situation, where the handover from President Donald Trump to president elect Joe Biden is anticipated to go less smoothly.

“I love this so much and I hope joy and happiness like this returns to the White House, we need it,” wrote one follower.

“This makes me so incredibly teary-eyed. Please let us return to things like this,” commented another.

“These are great pictures, thank you for sharing. can you please talk to the family that’s currently residing in the White House?!” added a third.

Earlier this week, The Washington Post reported that Trump’s White House had allegedly refused to sign a letter that would enable Joe Biden’s transition team to formally begin working towards the new presidency. According to the report, the Trump administration had no “immediate plans” to sign such a document — a decision that could lead to the first delay in modern history, with the exception of the 2000 dispute between Al Gore and George W. Bush, when a recount dispute was decided in the Supreme Court.