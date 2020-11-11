‘Bachelorette’ Tayshia Adams Gets Soaking Wet In Orange Bikini On Instagram

Tayshia Adams dropped jaws in her most recent Instagram post. The brand new Bachelorette star looked smoking hot as she shared a photo of her bikini-clad body in the pool to celebrate the start of her journey to find love.

Tayshia, 29, looked stunning in the snap as she opted for an orange bikini that was soaking wet against her glowing skin as she emerged from the water. The shot was taken from a steamy scene during Tuesday’s night’s all-new episode.

In the pic, Tayshia stood waist-deep in the swimming pool with both of her arms raised above her head. Her skimpy top boasted a scooped neckline that exposed her abundant cleavage as the thin straps flaunted her muscled arms and shoulders as she tilted her head downward and closed her eyes.

The reality star also rocked a pair of matching bottoms to the mix, which hugged her curvy hips and wrapped snugly around her slim midsection as she smiled brightly with a look of excitement on her face. She added a bit of flair to the beach look by wearing rings on her fingers, a gold bar necklace, and a bracelet on her wrist.

Tayshia’s long, dark hair was also soaking wet. The strands were pushed back away from her face and hung down her back. In the background of the shot, the sunlight could be seen bouncing off of the water.

She geotagged her location as Palm Springs, California, where the current season of The Bachelorette was filmed in isolation due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Tayshia’s over 1 million followers didn’t waste any time sharing their appreciation for the racy post. The photo garnered more than 165,000 likes within the first 10 hours after it was shared to her feed. Her admirers also swarmed the comments section to leave over 1,300 messages.

“You are electric! Loved the episode and can’t wait to watch you fall in love!” one follower declared.

“This season just got so much better!!!” another wrote.

“It’s like the cool, hot, substitute teacher showed up for these guys and is now here to stay,” a third user quipped.

“Girl YES!! Your energy and attitude are so refreshing,” a fourth comment read.

Viewers have been eagerly awaiting the arrival of Tayshia Adams, since the news leaked that original leading lady, Clare Crawley, had found love early on and left the show after only a few weeks of dating.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Tayshia was asked to be the new Bachelorette, and admitted to immediately looking up Clare’s suitors to see what her crop of men would be like when she arrived on the scene.