La La Anthony Flaunts Some Serious Curves In Formfitting One-Piece Swimsuit

Even though La La Anthony “ran out of captions” for her latest Instagram post, that did not stop her 11 million followers from obsessing over her steamy photo. She put her curvy figure on full display as she posed seductively in an orange one-piece swimsuit while standing in a large pool of water.

The TV personality sizzled in a swimsuit that showcased her pert backside and ample assets. The garment featured a thong-style cut, allowing her to display her insane hourglass figure for her fans. The suit also had a large opening on her back to show even more skin. Two thin straps wrapped securely around her shoulders and assisted in supporting the skintight ensemble. La La accessorized her sexy outfit with a thick, colorful headband.

The Think Like a Man actress parted her curly dark hair down the middle of her scalp as she let her long locks fall all the way down her back.

The 39-year-old struck a sexy pose for her photographer as she stood in a body of water that rose to her upper thigh. She stood at an angle to showcase her side profile, which drew even more attention to her curvy physique. As she pushed her thick booty out, she kept a slight arch in her back. The Power star let her left hand rest at her side, placing it on top of her thigh. On the side of her left leg, a tattoo was visible and appeared to be a line of text written in Arabic. She dropped her left shoulder and turned her face toward the camera as she shot a smoldering gaze at the camera.

La La’s steamy picture drew attention from several of her fans, including notable celebrities like Kim and Khloe Kardashian. Overall the photo has received just over 500,000 like so far alongside thousands of comments that praise La La for her stunning body.

“So so so beautiful!!” one fan gushed, adding a row of red heart emoji to the comment.

“That body though! Wow!” another person wrote.

“You’re too gorgeous,” a third follower complimented.

Although La La has taken a break from sharing eye-catching photos on her Instagram lately, that has not stopped her from making headlines. She recently spoke out in support of her best friend, Kim Kardashian, for the extravagant birthday party she threw for herself on a private island. La La explained that no matter what celebrities do, someone will always have something negative to say about it, according to a report from BuzzFeed.