Laura Amy Stuns In A Pink Two-Piece: ‘Barbie Vibes’

Laura Amy shared another tantalizing photo with her 881,000 Instagram followers. The Australian model took to the social media site to show off her bombshell curves in a scanty two-piece.

The update featured Laura in her skimpy set, posing inside her home in Sydney, as the geotag suggests. She posed near a white door, leaning to the side with her right hand as support. She spiced things up by tugging at her bikini bottoms, pulling the waistband up to her midsection. The babe stared straight into the camera with her head tilted and gave a sultry expression. The indirect sunlight was helpful to the photo shoot session, as it gave light and illuminated her bodacious curves.

Laura wore a sexy pink bikini set that included a crop top. The garment had a tight fit that clung to her body like a glove. The scoop neckline sat low on her chest and displayed an ample amount of her décolletage. The snug piece squeezed her bust, which made her ample cleavage even more prominent. The hottie was braless underneath, but the thick fabric obscured her nipples from view.

She rocked matching bottoms that sat low on her waist, highlighting her hips. The piece of clothing was ruched and featured a bikini bottom effect design, which made it look like she was wearing a thong underneath the skirt. Countless fans gushed over her taut stomach and flat abs, with many of them expressing their thoughts in the comments section.

Laura sported her favorite accessories, including a gold necklace, two bangles, and a ring. She wore her long, highlighted hair down, parted in the center, and styled in sleek, straight strands. The length of her locks went beyond her booty.

The influencer paired the photo with a short caption. She wrote about her outfit, which made her feel like it was from a famous fashion doll. She also shared that her top and skirt were from Oh Polly and tagged the brand’s Instagram pages in both the post and the picture.

The new update proved to be popular with her supporters from all over the globe. In less than a day, the latest upload gained more than 8,300 likes and upward of 200 comments. Users of the well-known photo-sharing app took to the comments section to compliment her beautiful face and figure. Some admirers opted to drop a string of emoji instead of words.

“You’re emanating serious Barbie vibes!” a follower commented.

“The best of Instagram! You are so beautiful and hot. No one compares to you,” gushed another admirer.

“Way better than Barbie,” added a third social media fan.