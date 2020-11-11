Heidi Klum Flaunts Cleavage In Ultra Revealing Dress On ‘GNTM’ Set

Heidi Klum is dazzling her 7.6 million Instagram followers with a sexy new upload. The international supermodel has been busy filming the new season of Germany’s Next Top Model overseas, and she has been sharing some of her daring outfits on her social media feed. Her newest look was one of her most revealing yet, as Heidi sported a black and white gown which exposed an ample amount of cleavage.

The two-tone garb featured a wide deep-plunging neckline which ran down to Heidi’s waist. Covering up her chest was a thin piece of white fabric which wrapped behind her neck. The 47-year-old sat on a stage and crossed her legs, revealing a thigh-high slit. Heidi flashed a whole lot of leg in the photo, and her mile-long pins gleamed under the bright lights. The outfit was paired with black peep-toe high heels.

Heidi wore her blond locks in a messy updo, with some pieces hanging down in loose curls on the right side of her face. She looked away from the camera, glancing down toward her fabulous shoes. She balanced herself on the stage with one hand, fanning out her manicured fingers.

A celebration looked to have taken place behind her, possibly suggesting a winner had just been crowned on GNTM. Confetti was spread all over the set, including the floor Heidi sat upon. Stage lights were on all over the spacious studio, which helped give her skin a warm glow.

In the caption for the post, Heidi identified the designer of her revealing gown. Manfred Thierry Mugler was the genius behind the ensemble, which came from his 1998 couture collection.

The new upload from Heidi got a lot of love from her followers, garnering over 40,000 likes in just under an hour. The model has always turned off the comments section on her posts, meaning no one could leave compliments below the photo.

This is the second sexy look from the fashion icon in under 24 hours. Yesterday, the former America’s Got Talent judge posed in a white see-through top and black miniskirt. The outfit showed off her famous legs yet again as she walked down an elaborate staircase. She mentioned how much she loved her job in the caption of the post. Heidi has served as the host of GNTM since it premiered in 2016. The series has not missed a year of filming, and the mother-of-four certainly wasn’t going to let the pandemic get in the way of her streak.