Anastasiya Kvitko Showcases Her Ample Assets In Low-Hanging Dress

Anastasiya Kvitko rocked her 11.7 million Instagram followers on Wednesday morning when she opted for a natural look that showcased her ample assets in her most recent snapshot.

In the steamy shot, Anastasiya appeared to be going for an understated, yet sexy, look as she sported a low-hanging tan dress. The garment featured a plunging neckline and loose sleeves, which she allowed to fall off of her shoulders and expose her massive cleavage.

The garment gave fans a peek at her toned arms and shoulders as well. It clung to her chest and wrapped around her slim midsection with its runched material. Just a hint of her leg could also be seen in the pic.

Anastasiya stood in front of a plain white background of the snap. She had her body angled to the side and her hip pushed out slightly. She left both of her arms hanging at her sides and her back was arched as she looked away from the camera with a sultry expression on her face.

In the caption of the post, Anastasiya revealed that her ensemble was made by the brand Revolve, adding a white heart emoji to show her adoration for the look.

She wore her long, dark hair parted the side. The locks were styled in voluminous curls that cascaded down her back and spilled over one of her shoulders.

Anastasiya’s followers seemed to fall in love with the post, and showed their love by clicking the like button more than 48,000 times within the first hour after it was published to her account. Her admirers also flooded the comments section to leave over 870 remarks about the pic during that time.

“Wow You are very pretty,” one follower wrote.

“You looking so gorgeous,” another gushed.

“You are so beautiful and sweet as always,” a third user declared.

“This is a stunning look. I like how you are wearing less makeup and a muted color. It really shows off your natural beauty. Love it,” a fourth person commented.

The model is no stranger to putting her hourglass figure in the spotlight. She’s often seen rocking racy ensembles such as teeny dresses, tight tops, and scanty bathing suits in her pics.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Anastasiya recently got the pulses of her followers racing when she rocked a cleavage-baring garment with a pair of thigh-high boots and some dangling earrings. That post was a huge hit among her fans. To date, it’s raked in more than 173,000 likes and over 2,500 comments.