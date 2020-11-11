Sarah Houchens Goes Topless & Rocks Cheeky White Shorts In New Photo Series

Sarah Houchens knows how to keep her 1.1 million Instagram followers coming back for more. The model and fitness trainer often steams up her page by rocking scanty, skin-baring ensembles — a trend she continued with her most recent post on Tuesday afternoon.

A total of six images were included in the November 10 addition to Sarah’s feed that were taken at her apartment in Washington, D.C., per the geotag. She stood in front of an open sliding glass door in a few of the shots, arching her back seductively as she gazed at the camera with her piercing blue eyes.

The 25-year-old also ventured outside to the balcony for a couple of photos, where she took in the remainder of a gorgeous sunset that illuminated the sky with a bright, golden orange glow.

As for her look in the photo series, Sarah likely sent pulses racing as she rocked nothing more than a pair of cheeky white shorts that perfectly suited her gym-honed physique. The bottoms fit snugly on her lower half, highlighting her killer curves and peachy posterior while she worked the camera. A set of extra-long ties were attached to the garment’s high-rise waistband and wrapped tightly around her waist to accentuate her slender frame.

Also of note was the number’s daringly short length — they just barely grazed down to the stunner’s upper thighs, flashing a glimpse of her round booty and toned legs along the way.

Rather than rocking a t-shirt or even a bra, Sarah upped the ante of her look by going completely topless. She wrapped her toned arms around her chest to ensure that the upload would not violate any of Instagram’s strict nudity guidelines. However, a teasing glimpse of cleavage could still be seen in a few of the photos, giving the upload even more of a seductive vibe.

Fans certainly seemed thrilled by the racy set of snaps, as evidenced by the outpouring of love for the model in the comments section.

“You are seriously beautiful. Probably the most beautiful on IG! My opinion,” one person wrote.

“You’re freaking perfect,” praised another fan.

“Wow looking gorgeous, love those eyes and smile,” a third follower gushed.

“Body goals,” added a fourth admirer.

The post has also amassed more than 15,000 likes within less than a day’s time.

Sarah has been dazzling her massive online audience with a number of sultry photos lately. Last week, the star sent temperatures soaring on her page with a duo of images that saw her going braless underneath an unzipped black cardigan. That look proved to be another hit, racking up nearly 20,000 likes and 436 comments to date.