Jason Momoa Says He Was ‘Completely In Debt’ After ‘Game Of Thrones’: ‘We Were Starving’

Game of Thrones star Jason Momoa revealed that he ended up “completely in debt” following his breakout role on the smash hit show. The actor played warlord Khal Drogo in Season 1 of Game of Thrones, but told InStyle that after his character was killed off in 2011, he experienced financial difficulties and struggled to provide for his family. Momoa is married to actor Lisa Bonet with whom he shares two children — Lola Iolani, 13, and Nakoa-Wolf Manakauapo Namakaeha, 11.

“I mean, we were starving after Game of Thrones,” Momoa told the magazine. “I couldn’t get work. It’s very challenging when you have babies and you’re completely in debt.”

As The Daily Mail underscored, Game of Thrones was still in its infancy during Momoa’s 10-episode stint, but after his character was killed off, in line with the original text written by author George R. R. Martin, it went on to become a global sensation, leaving Momoa behind.

In the InStyle interview he revealed he faced two years of unemployment following his time on the show, with his next lead being in his own film — Road to Paloma — which he wrote and directed in 2014. He then took on a role in short-lived small screen series The Red Road before his fortunes turned around when he was cast in Justice League and subsequently scored the lead in DC blockbuster Aquaman.

Frazer Harrison / Getty Images

As well as discussing his route to stardom with InStyle, Momoa — who often wears the color pink — also opened up about his approach to masculinity.

“Pink is just a beautiful color,” he said. “And I’m pretty secure in my masculinity. I don’t really give a sh*t what anyone thinks.”

The hunky actor underlined also discussed his unusual background in the interview. He explained that he was raised by his single mother in rural Iowa, where he was the only mixed-race student at school, making him an easy target for bullies. He explained that his love for art and skateboarding only exacerbated this situation.

“I got beat up a lot,” he said. “Just for being slightly different — it was gnarly. I mean, I wore Birkenstocks in middle school, and it was like, “You are a freak!””

It was on a trip to visit his father in Hawaii at the age of 19 that Momoa first considered acting as a career, he revealed. He explained that he was surfing when he heard that Baywatch Hawaii was holding an open casting call. After going to the audition with his cousins, he was offered one of the lead roles, and subsequently dropped his plan to study marine biology in order to chase a life of stardom.