Tammy Hembrow Teases New Swimwear Line While Posing By The Pool In A Thong Bikini

Tammy Hembrow took to Instagram to show off her bombshell body and her latest business venture with fans. The model added a seconds-long video on November 11 and looked nothing short of amazing in a skimpy bikini.

The clip saw the model posed outside in front of a pool that was surrounded by a massive white wall. A few trees could be seen behind the wall, and it looked to be a perfect day with an abundance of sunshine spilling over Tammy’s figure. The Australian beauty gazed into the lens as she worked it for the camera, showing off her fit figure from all different angles.

In her caption, Tammy asked if fans were ready for some new Saski Collection Swim. She modeled a piece from her new line and looked flawless. Tammy opted for a pink bikini that complimented her allover glow. It had a halterneck top with thick straps that were worn around her shoulders and neck, leaving her slender arms in full view. The piece featured a straight neckline and stretchy fabric that covered her ample bust. It also had a”V” design near her ribs, drawing more attention to her flat tummy and killer midsection.

Tammy teamed the look with a pair of matching bottoms that were even hotter. They had thick, string sides that were worn high on her hips, highlighting her hourglass curves while exposing a tattoo on her upper leg. Its high cut showed off her shapely thighs in their entirety — something that her audience hardly seemed bothered by. When Tammy did a twirl for the camera, she revealed the cheeky cut of the swimsuit while showing off her pert derriere.

Tammy matched her nails’ color to her swimsuit and added a pair of silver earrings that provided the perfect amount of bling to her poolside attire. She styled her long, blond locks with a center part and her curly locks spilled over her chest and back.

As of this writing, the upload has only been live on Tammy’s page for a short time, but it’s already amassed over 94,000 likes and 700-plus comments. Some Instagrammers expressed their excitement for the new swimsuit line while a few others complimented Tammy’s incredible body.

“That’s a boss momma right there!!” one follower raved, adding a cat with heart-eyes to the end of their comment.

“I’m in love with everything about this!!” a second social media user added.

“Woooooowi this bikini is fabulous,” a third wrote with a few pink hearts.

“The body is glowing and inviting,” one more complimented.