Angeline Varona Bares Pert Derrière In New Flirty Update

Angeline Varona tantalized her Instagram followers on Tuesday, November 10, with a saucy snapshot of herself showcasing her perky posterior. The latest share featured the American model wearing a black thong bikini that displayed her enviable curves.

The photo showed Angeline taking a dip in the swimming pool. Her thighs down were submerged in water, and the rest of her body was dripping wet from swimming. She posed sideways and leaned on the pool’s ledge, using her hands as support. The angle displayed a glimpse of her toned backside, which made some viewers feel excited.

Angeline’s head was directed to the side, with her head tilted and eyes closed. Despite the cloudy weather, her skin still looked glowing in the shot.

In the pic, the internet personality sported a white crop top that looked similar to that of a tank top. It boasted thin straps that clung to her lean shoulders, accentuating her toned arms. The garment had a snug fit, and it clung to her curves. She was braless underneath the piece, but Angeline censored her nipples from view.

She wore a teeny black thong that showcased her perky booty. It featured high leg cuts that emphasized her curvy hips. The thin waistband hugged her small waist, and it helped accentuate her flat stomach.

Angeline wore her long brunette locks loose, letting the wet strands fall on her back. She kept her accessories minimal and only wore a pair of stud earrings. Her nails were painted with light polish, which matched her top.

In the caption, the Bang Energy model took some lyrics from the famous song called “Wake Me Up” by Avicii and added an emoji at the end of the post. She gave credit to professional photographer Pedro Rolle Jr. by tagging his Instagram page in the picture.

Many of her eager fans loved the new share. In less than a day of being published on the popular social media platform, the picture gained more than 135,000 likes and over 1,000 comments. Many of her admirers and several fellow models took to the comments section to shower her with various messages. Most of them went crazy over her killer physique, while some others weren’t that confident with words. Instead, they chimed in with emoji.

“All I gotta say is fire,” a fan commented, adding a heart-eyes and a flame emoji at the end of the comment.

“You are one of the best female influencers that I know. You are blessed. Please remember that always,” added another follower.

“Your snaps are always bomb. Professionally-taken pics are great, but I prefer your selfies,” a third social media user wrote.